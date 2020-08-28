×
Lucy Hale Beats the Heat in Biker Shorts & These Breathable Nikes

By Elisa Lewittes
Actress Lucy Hale out and about in Los Angeles. 27 Aug 2020 Pictured: Lucy Hale. Photo credit: Broadimage-Mega TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA696845_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Lucy Hale
CREDIT: Mega

The Pretty Little Liars alum has mastered off-duty workout style and continues to prove that Nike makes her athletic sneakers of choice. Yesterday, Lucy Hale wore a minimal and edgy tank with biker shorts ensemble while appearing to be heading to a workout in Los Angeles. For her outing, the Katy Keene star wore a cropped black tank top with ribbed detailing and scoop neckline coordinated with shiny black bike shorts with exposed front-seam detail.

Lucy Hale out and about in Los Angeles on Aug. 27, 2020.
CREDIT: Mega
She styled the sporty outfit with a pair of the Nike Renew Run sneakers in the black, white, and gray colorway. These performance-driven shoes feature a breathable mesh upper with the brand’s TPU-lined Swoosh logo design, a cushioned insole, and a flexible rubber outer sole. They retail for $133 and are available at Nike.com.

Detail of Lucy Hale’s Nikes.
CREDIT: Mega

To finish off the look, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum opted for a black Alo Yoga baseball cap, silver lock pendant necklace, Ray-Ban sunglasses, a casual black crossbody bag, and a colorful water bottle.

Lucy Hale out and about in Los Angeles on Aug. 27, 2020.
CREDIT: Mega
Hale has mastered the cropped tank, bike short (or leggings), and athletic sneaker uniform. In June, she paired this same pair of sneakers with a pink top and black leggings. More recently, in July, the Fantasy Island actress styled the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 sneakers in the mid-tone grey colorway with a pair of red shorts and a black camouflage-printed tank top. She also wore these sneakers with a pair of dark camouflage leggings and a sheer white tank top.

Lucy Hale goes for a hike in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Splash News

Dark camouflage workout apparel has been one of Hale’s go-to looks this summer, too. This month, she was seen wearing a pair of Lululemon’s Fast and Free biker shorts in her current favorite print. The actress styled them with a pale blue-grey cropped halter tank and a pair of Adidas Edge Lux 3 Sneakers.

Take some inspiration from Hale’s go-to sneakers, and shop these similar styles to upgrade your workout wardrobe.

Adidas-Cloudfoam-Sneaker-2
Buy: Adidas Cloudfoam Sneaker $55
buy it
Under-Armour-Sneaker
Buy: Under Armour Charged Sneaker $60
buy it
New-Balance-FuelCore-Sneaker
Buy: New Balance FuelCore Sneaker $49
buy it

