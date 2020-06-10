Re-route my subscription: Click here

Lucy Hale Gives Mom Jeans a Comfy-Chic Spin With a Graphic Tee & Converse Kicks

By Ella Chochrek
Lucy Hale
Lucy Hale showed off comfy-chic style yesterday in Los Angeles.

The “Katy Keene” actress hit the city streets clad in a graphic T-shirt from All Good Feels, which read “Kind people are my kinda people.” The tee sells for $42 on the brand’s site. Hale paired her T-shirt with medium-wash mom jeans that featured darker accents at the cuffs.

Lucy Hale, converse sneakers, street style, graphic-tshirt, all good feels shirt, lululemon bag, rolex watch, ray-ban sunglasses, goes for a strollLucy Hale out and about, Los Angeles, California, USA - 09 Jun 2020
Lucy Hale goes for a stroll in Los Angeles wearing an All Good Feels “Kind People” T-shirt, mom jeans and Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star sneakers, June 9.
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock
Lucy Hale, converse chuck taylor all star, sneakers, white shoes, street style, los angeles
A closer look at Lucy Hale’s Converse sneakers.
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

For footwear, Hale selected all-white Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star sneakers. The kicks were released initially in 1917 as the first basketball shoe, but have since become a go-to lifestyle silhouette. The sneakers feature a white rubber sole and toe cap, with a canvas upper. They are available for purchase now on the Converse website for $55.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High
CREDIT: Courtesy of brand
Buy: Converse Chuck Taylor High Top Sneaker $55
Hale accessorized her ensemble with a Rolex watch, Ray-Ban sunglasses and a Lululemon bag.

Converse sneakers are a go-to choice for a number of celebrities, among them Kaia Gerber, Ana de Armas and Hale’s “Pretty Little Liars” co-star Ashley Benson. And this isn’t the first time that Hale has laced up in Converse in recent months. In April, the A-lister teamed the same pair of Chuck Taylors with floral PJ bottoms and a white T-shirt for a casual look.

lucy hale, instagram, sneakers, converse, dog, pajamas
Lucy Hale wearing Converse sneakers with PJ pants in an April Instagram story.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram

When it comes to her typical off-duty style, Hale typically keeps things casual, often stepping out in athleisure-inspired looks. She has recently selected sneakers from the likes of Nike, Adidas and APL. For the red carpet, the “Scream 4” star unsurprisingly opts for a more glamorous look — and adds some extra height to her petite 5-foot-2 frame — opting for soaring heels from the likes of Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and Stuart Weitzman.

To get Hale’s look for less, shop the styles below.

Forever 21, t shirt
CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

To Buy: Forever 21 “Be Kind” T-Shirt, $13.

levis, mom jeans
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Levi’s Women’s Wedgie Straight Jeans, $60 to $69.

Pastry, sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Pastry Cassatta High-Top Sneaker, $45.

