Lucy Hale’s Little Black Dress Has an Architectural Twist Styled With Crystal-Embellished Heels

On the heels of the New Year, Lucy Hale is ending 2020 on a fashionable note with an elevated version of a little black dress and equally-catching shoes.

On Tuesday, the “Pretty Little Liars” alumna wore the Area Sculpted Sleeve Cut-Out Dress in the black colorway from the New York-based designer’s Resort 2020 collection.

It features statement puffed shoulders with half-length structured sleeves, side cut-outs, and an A-line skirt, complete with rhinestone detailing along the neckline and on the inner side of the cut-outs revealing the wearer’s ribs. The dress retails for $1,050 and is available for purchase on fwrd.com.

Here’s a closer look at the Jimmy Choo Jax Crystal Embellished Platform Sandals. CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

Watch on FN

The Hale coordinated the architectural outfit with coordinating gem-embossed footwear. She chose the Jimmy Choo Jax Crystal-Embellished Satin Platforms in the black colorway. These ’70s-inspired sandals feature a viscose, silk, and leather upper with an open square-toe design, two-strap detailing on the front of the toe and around the ankle, and a chunky 4.5-inch heel, complete with crystal detailing embroidered throughout. They currently are on sale for 40% off and retail for $777 on saksfifthavenue.com.

This glamorous ensemble shares a different side of former “Wizards of Waverly Place” star’s style, who often is spotted in more casual attire, and further confirms her fashion prowess.

Lucy Hale is seen at the ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ 2021 at Times Square in New York City. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA Yesterday, at the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve rehearsal, Hale was spotted in a simple and chic look while preparing for 2021 in New York City. She wore a beige teddy coat in a midi length, complete with button-front detail and a classic collar, and teamed the trendy outerwear piece with a pair of black heeled boots. The “Fantasy Island” cast member tends to reach for options from designer labels, such as Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and Stuart Weitzman, for her everyday shoes.

Known for her cool athleisure outfits, the 31-year-old is frequently spotted in various sneaker styles from Adidas, Vans, and Nike to polish her signature workout style.

Embrace the actress’ elegant aesthetic with these similar platform sandal selections available below.

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman The Misty Sandals, $190 (from $475).

To Buy: Schutz Keefa Platform Sandals, $138.

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Priella Platform Sandals, $60.

Click through this gallery to see more of Lucy Hale’s best street style athleisure looks.