Lucy Hale’s Chic Dog-Walking Look Includes Patterned Leggings & Chunky Nike Kicks

Lucy Hale has perfected the art of the comfy-chic dog-walking look.

The 30-year-old actress went for a walk with her pup in Los Angeles yesterday wearing a chic athleisure ensemble. Hale sported a gray graphic T-shirt with printed black-and-white leggings.

On her feet, the “Katy Keene” lead sported Nike Renew Run sneakers in a sleek black-and-white color palette. The running shoe features a durable rubber outsole, a dual-density midsole with Lunar foam cushioning underfoot and a breathable mesh upper. A TPU-outlined Swoosh design completes the look. Consumers can snag the style now on Nike’s website, where it is marked down from $90 to just $72. However, only limited sizes are available.

The “Pretty Little Liars” alum completed her look with Quay sunglasses and a Lululemon bag.

Over the years, Hale has perfected the athleisure look, often stepping out in leggings and sneakers. Among the A-lister’s past worn sneaker styles are the Adidas Ultraboost, the APL TechLoom Phantom and the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus. She has even worn yesterday’s pair before, having teamed her Nike Renew Runs with sheer black leggings during a walk earlier this month.

For talk show appearances and the red carpet, the “You Sound Good to Me” singer unsurprisingly upgrades her look, choosing heels from the likes of Gisueppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and Stuart Weitzman. What’s more, over the years, Hale has parlayed her fame into a few brand partnerships. She released multiple fashion collabs with Hollister beginning in 2014 and was named creative director for Casetify in 2016.

If you’re into Hale’s shoe look, consider trying one of the pairs below on for size.

To Buy: New Balance Women’s FuelCore Nergize V1 Cross Trainer, $37 (was $65).

To Buy: Adidas Lite Racer Running Shoe, $53 (was $70).

To Buy: Hoka One One Clifton 6 Running Shoe, $130.

