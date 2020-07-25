Lucy Hale Blends in With Camouflage Leggings and Her Go-To Sneakers

Lucy Hale blended in outdoors thanks to her chic camouflage athleisure style.

The “Katy Keene” star stepped out for a coffee run in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon wearing a color-coordinated look; her semi-sheer white crop top revealed sage green sports bra, matching her full-length camo leggings. She added in chic jewelry, Ray-Ban shades and a floral mask for the outing.

Lucy Hale out and about in Los Angeles, July 24. CREDIT: Bauer-Griffin/Splash News

A closer view of Lucy Hale’s Nike sneakers. CREDIT: Bauer-Griffin/Splash News

As for footwear, Hale brought out one of her favorites from her expansive collection of workout-ready shoes. The smooth gray style comes from Nike and is the brand’s Air Zoom Pegasus 36 silhouette. The running shoe includes the brand’s iconic Swoosh logo, set atop an engineered mesh upper and exposed Flywire cables for a snug fit. Finished off with a full-length Zoom Air unit for a more responsive step, the cushioned style typically retails for $120, but is on sale at Nike.com for $100.

Lucy Hale out and about in Los Angeles, July 24. CREDIT: Bauer-Griffin/Splash News

Watch on FN

A closer view of Lucy Hale’s Nike sneakers. CREDIT: Bauer-Griffin/Splash News

Earlier in the month, Hale wore the same sneakers as she layered a two-tone heathered gray crop top with similarly textured high-waisted navy leggings for a walk. She protected her face with a tie-dye mask and Ray-Ban shades.

On top of her workout apparel, the 30-year-old layered on a set of gray strap-on ankle weights. Adding weights to your leg creates more resistance and can help to strengthen your muscles with every step. Hale’s gray weights appear to be the Bala Bangles which retail from $40 to $65 at ShopBala.com.

Lucy Hale out for a walk in Los Angeles, July 17. CREDIT: fupp/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

Oftentimes, the “Pretty Little Liars” alumna favors leggings and athletic-wear over formal apparel. For her talk show appearances and red carpet occasions, though, the 30-year-old transforms into glam styles paired with heels from the likes of Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and Stuart Weitzman.

Click through the gallery to check out more athleisure-chic styles courtesy of Lucy Hale.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.