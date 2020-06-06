Lucy Hale Hikes in Ankle Weights Over Glossy Leggings, Camo Tank & Adidas

Lucy Hale is back on her workout grind in yet another leggings-centered look.

The “Katy Keene” star went for a hike with a friend in Los Angeles Friday evening in an exercise-ready look. The combo included a camo t-shirt, red hoodie and glossy black leggings as well as a black ballcap from Iconic Apparel x Feeding America.

On top of her workout apparel, the 30-year-old layered on a set of her go-to blue strap-on ankle weights from Ignite by Spri.

Adding in weights to your leg creates more resistance and helps to strengthen your muscles with every step; though Ignite by Spri’s pair is sold out across the web, Reehut offers a similar blue style for $34 on Amazon.com.

Lucy Hale out for a hike in Los Angeles, June 5. CREDIT: RHTY/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock

A closer view of Lucy Hale’s sneakers and ankle weights. CREDIT: RHTY/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock

Hale swapped out her typical Nike and APL sneakers for a pair from Adidas for the outing. The chunky-sole style resembles the brand’s Edge Lux 3 silhouette with its three-stripe overlays and textured uppers. Similar colorways of the foot-cradling running shoes retail for $85 at Adidas.com.

Lucy Hale (L) and a friend take a hike in Los Angeles, June 5. CREDIT: RHTY/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock

A close-up of Lucy Hale’s sneakers. CREDIT: RHTY/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock

Oftentimes, the “Pretty Little Liars” alumna favors leggings and athletic-wear over formal apparel including workout-ready sneakers. For her talk show appearances and red carpet occasions, though, the 30-year-old transforms into glam styles paired with heels from the likes of Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and Stuart Weitzman.

For more sneakers, shop these picks that echo Lucy Hale’s pick.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: New Balance 520 V2 Running Shoes, $52 (was $65).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Under Armour Charged Assert 8 Running Shoes, $60 (was $70).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit Running Shoes, $160.

