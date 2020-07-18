Lucy Hale Works Up a Sweat in a Crop Top, High-Waisted Leggings & Nikes

Lucy Hale showed off her fitness-chic style on a stroll out in Los Angeles on Friday.

The “Katy Keene” star layered a two-tone heathered gray crop top with similarly textured high-waisted navy leggings for her walk. She protected her face with a tie-dye mask and Ray-Ban shades.

On top of her workout apparel, the 30-year-old layered on a set of gray strap-on ankle weights. Adding weights to your leg creates more resistance and helps to strengthen your muscles with every step. Hale’s gray weights appear to be the Bala Bangles, which are currently sold out, but Hari has a similar set available on Amazon for $60.

Lucy Hale out for a walk in Los Angeles, July 17. CREDIT: fupp/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

A close-up of Lucy Hale’s sneakers and ankle weights. CREDIT: fupp/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

As for footwear, Hale brought out one of her favorites from her expansive collection of workout-ready shoes. The smooth gray style comes from Nike and is the brand’s Air Zoom Pegasus 36 silhouette. The running shoe includes the brand’s iconic Swoosh logo, set atop an engineered mesh upper and exposed Flywire cables for a snug fit. Finished off with a full-length Zoom Air unit for a more responsive step, the cushioned style typically retails for $120, but is on sale at Nike.com for $100.

Related Kim Kardashian Gets Toned in a Mesh Skims Waist Trainer & See-Through Heels Serena Williams Goes Bold in a Leopard-Print Mini Dress & Shiny Pumps Jon Hamm Makes a Take-Out Run in a Rare Sweatshirt & Cool Flip-Flops

Lucy Hale out for a walk in Los Angeles, July 17. CREDIT: fupp/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

Watch on FN

A close-up of Lucy Hale’s sneakers and ankle weights. CREDIT: fupp/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Hale previously chose the sneakers for a walk in June, matching them to leggings that came accented with a brown zebra-stripe waistband. She accented the leggings with a gray cropped T-shirt. In her hand, the star held tight to her ankle weights and a water bottle to stay hydrated on her stroll with go-to sunglasses on her face.

Lucy Hale out for a walk, June 12. CREDIT: ENEWS/MEGA

Oftentimes, the “Pretty Little Liars” alumna favors leggings and athletic-wear over formal apparel. For her talk show appearances and red carpet occasions, though, the 30-year-old transforms into glam styles paired with heels from the likes of Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and Stuart Weitzman.

Click through the gallery to check out more athleisure-chic styles courtesy of Lucy Hale.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.