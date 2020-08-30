×
Lucy Hale Cozies Up in a Designer Hoodie and Studded Slides to Walk Her Dog

By Danielle Drake-Flam
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Lucy Hale wore a comfy outfit out in Los Angeles to walk her dog, Elvis.

Dressed in an oversized white hoodie from Venus et Fleur, the “Pretty Little Liars” alum paired her black biker shorts with comfy x-band studded slides.

Slide sandals have become a popular footwear trend this summer with many celebrities adding the easy slip-on shoe to their daily trends. In fact, model Sofia Richie coordinated her casual loungewear ensemble this month with a pair of woven slide slippers.

Hale’s x-band slides were similar in style to designer Anine Bing’s Ira Sandal, designed in a black leather, accented with edgy circle stud embellishments and featuring a criss-cross strap for secure fit.

Hale carried a designer Balmain Paris handbag, which costs upward of $2,795, and completed her casual-chic look with a pair of Rayban sunglasses.

Lucy Hale Los Angeles
Lucy Hale in Los Angeles on Aug. 29, 2020.
CREDIT: BG028/Bauergriffin.com/Mega

Typically, the “Katy Keene” star’s off-duty looks include sporty outfits and comfortable sneakers from Nike and Adidas. Previously, she’s been spotted wearing the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 and Renew Run silhouettes. She also owns a variety of Lululemon pieces, including yoga pants from the label’s Align line.

For the red carpet and other special occasions, however, Hale has swapped her trainers for heels from the likes of Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman and Manolo Blahnik. She has parlayed her fame into a few brand partnerships, notably teaming up with Hollister on an apparel capsule in 2014 and landing a gig as Casetify’s creative director in 2016.

Add a pair of embellished slides to your shoe closet this season by shopping styles similar to Hale’s below.

bling sandals
Anine Bing Ira Sandals.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Anine Bing
Buy: Anine Bing Ira Sandals $299
Buy it
studded slides
Lovebird Stud Slides.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop
Buy: Lovebird Stud Slides $295
Buy it
nine west sandals
Nine West Gema Slides.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nine West
Buy: Nine West Gema Slides $89 $39.99
Buy it

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

