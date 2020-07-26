Lucy Hale Offers Up a Fun Take on the Athleisure Look in Camo Tank, Red Shorts & Nikes

Lucy Hale offered up a chic take on the athleisure look as she went for a walk in Los Angeles on July 25.

The 31-year-old actress was clad in a camo-print tank top, which she layered over bold red athletic shorts.

Lucy Hale out and about in Los Angeles, July 25. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Lucy Hale’s Nikes. CREDIT: MEGA

For shoes, Hale went with one of her go-to Nike sneakers. She opted for the Swoosh’s Air Zoom Pegasus 36 in a neutral gray colorway. The running shoe has an engineered mesh upper, with a full-length Zoom Air unit for a responsive step and exposed Flywire cables to help ensure a snug fit. While the styles typically retails for $120, it can be purchased now on the Nike website for just $100.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The “Katy Keene” lead completed her outfit with a black baseball cap, a black face mask, a thin chain necklace and a black cloth face mask. She carried a reusable water bottle with a fun neon candy print.

Lucy Hale out and about in Los Angeles, July 25. CREDIT: MEGA

In recent weeks, the Air Zoom Pegasus has become a go-to for Hale. On July 24, she stepped out in L.A. wearing the same kicks — with more camouflage workout gear. The “Pretty Little Liars” alum paired full-length gray camo-print leggings with a white ribbed tank top and exposed sports bra.

Lucy Hale steps out in Los Angeles, July 24. CREDIT: Splash News

In addition to the Air Zoom Pegasus 36, other go-to sneakers of Hale’s include the Nike Renew Run as well as the Adidas Edge Lux 3. While her street style tends to skew toward athleisure, Hale unsurprisingly opts for more glamorous ensembles for red carpets and other appearances. The “American Juniors” winner has previously gone with high heels from the likes of Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman and Manolo Blahnik. In addition to making a splash with her on- and off-duty looks, Hale has also parlayed her fame into a few brand partnerships, notably teaming up with Hollister on an apparel line in 2014 and landing a gig as Casetify creative director in 2016.

