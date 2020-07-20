Lucy Hale’s Billy Joel Muscle Tee Adds Some Rocker Flair to Her Biker Shorts & Nikes

Lucy Hale offered up a rock ‘n’ roll spin on the athleisure look as she headed out to a hike yesterday at Laurel Canyon in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old actress looked comfy-chic in a Billy Joel muscle tee from Daydreamer, available to shop now on Freepeople.com for $68. Hale teamed the band T-shirt with biker shorts, one of the trending styles of summer. Her pair came in a fun camo print.

Lucy Hale wears a Billy Joel muscle tee with biker shorts and Nike sneakers in L.A., July 19. CREDIT: MEGA

A close-up shot of Lucy Hale’s Nikes. CREDIT: MEGA

Long a staple for workouts, the biker short has become a lifestyle favorite of celebrities and fashion editors in recent years. The silhouette, which can be considered summer’s answer to the ever-popular legging, can be styled with everything from a blazer and boots to a crop top and heels. (Of course, Hale’s styling choice was a more athletic-inspired one.)

On her feet, the “Katy Keene” lead sported Nike Renew Run sneakers in a sleek black-and-white color palette. The running shoe features a durable rubber outsole, a dual-density midsole with Lunar foam cushioning underfoot and a breathable mesh upper. A TPU-outlined Swoosh design completes the look. Consumers can snag the style now on Nike’s website, where it is marked down from $90 to just $72.

Nike Renew Run CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Hale pulled together her ensemble with layered gold necklaces, a gray reusable face mask and tinted oval-shaped sunglasses. She carried an oversize water bottle decked out in a fun candy-inspired neon print.

Lucy Hale wears a Billy Joel muscle tee with biker shorts and Nike sneakers in L.A., July 19. CREDIT: MEGA While her off-duty style tends to be pretty causal, Hale unsurprisingly tends to opt for a much more dressed-up aesthetic while on-duty for awards shows, press promos and other appearances, choosing high heels from the likes of Manolo Blahnik, Stuart Weitzman and Giuseppe Zanotti. In addition to inspiring fans with her wardrobe choices, the “Pretty Little Liars” alum has also parlayed her fame into a few brand partnerships, including a 2014 clothing line with Hollister as well as a 2016 appointment as creative director of Casetify.

