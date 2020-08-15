Lucy Hale Sports On-Trend Biker Shorts and Adidas Edge Lux 3 Sneakers on a Solo Hike

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The sweltering Los Angeles weather is no match for Lucy Hale.

The “Pretty Little Liars” star was spotted yesterday afternoon at Los Angeles’ Runyon Canyon Park, where she set foot on a solo hike despite the Southern California heat wave.

Lucy Hale goes for a hike in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Splash News

To keep comfortable yet trek-ready, she donned a pale blue-gray tank that bared her midriff and carried a multihued water bottle in hand. Her aptly named Fast and Free biker shorts from Lululemon, which features discreet waistband pockets on a non-reflective dark camouflage print, added a pop of pattern to an otherwise solid-colored outfit.

Strapped to her ankles were a pair of weights that can help burn more calories and tone the legs. For footwear, she slipped into Adidas’ Edge Lux 3 sneakers. The lightweight and stretchy style comes with a rounder heel that cradles the foot and springy cushioning, designed for both indoor and outdoor running. On Adidas.com, the shoe in the core black and carbon colorway retails for $85.

A closer look at Lucy Hale’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

Hale finished off the look with a pair of Apple AirPods, metallic-rimmed sunglasses, plus a collection of necklaces and rings. On her face was a cloth covering, as advised to be worn in public by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Casual athletic styles have appeared to be the actress’ go-to ensemble as of late. Beyond the recently worn Adidas kicks, she has been spotted rival Nike’s Air Zoom Pegasus 36 and Renew Run silhouettes. She also owns a variety of Lululemon pieces, including yoga pants from the label’s Align line.

For the red carpet and other special occasions, however, Hale has swapped her trainers for heels from the likes of Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman and Manolo Blahnik. She has parlayed her fame into a few brand partnerships, notably teaming up with Hollister on an apparel capsule in 2014 and landing a gig as Casetify’s creative director in 2016.

