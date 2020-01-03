Sign up for our newsletter today!

Lucy Hale Mixes Up Her Ensemble With Adidas Sneakers and a Leather Biker Jacket

By Claudia Miller
lucy hale, out and about, los angeles, coffee, pe nation, adidas, leather jacket
Lucy Hale
CREDIT: MEGA

Lucy Hale made a coffee run in Los Angeles this morning wearing a laid-back ensemble with a grungy twist.

The star of the upcoming television series “Katy Keene” held tight to her Gucci wallet as she stepped out wearing a cropped white T-shirt, black P.E. Nation leggings with a striped waistband and a black leather jacket, covered in zippers and studs.

Lucy Hale out and about in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: MEGA
Lucy Hale out and about in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: MEGA
A closer look at Lucy Hale’s Adidas sneakers.
CREDIT: MEGA

The 30-year-old actress topped off her athleisure-heavy ensemble with a pair of gray Adidas Ultraboost 19 sneakers. The shoes come equipped with the brand’s Primeknit upper with added Boost cushioning for a responsive step.

Hale is fresh off her appearance co-hosting “Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve” in New York’s Times Square alongside Ryan Seacrest. In preparation for the show, the “Pretty Little Liars” alum attended a rehearsal in the city, where she was spotted wearing a burgundy turtleneck sweater with wide-leg jeans and a python-print coat. (This year, snakeskin and other animal prints proved to be an all-ages, genderless favorite among fashion lovers, bringing a wild flair to any look.)

For the run-through, Hale also wore another big fashion trend: square-toe shoes. Her red squared-off boots fell in line with the ’90s-inspired silhouette that both luxury and mass-market footwear embraced in 2019.

Lucy Hale preps for New Year’s Eve in Times Square, New York, Dec. 29.
CREDIT: Splash News

