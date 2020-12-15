Model Lori Harvey Is the Master of Styling Sweatpants & Sneakers

With winter looming, work-from-home attire is leaning back towards sweatpants and sneakers. So if you’re looking for style inspiration, Lori Harvey is your new go-to.

The 23-year old model has a growing social media presence of 2.3 million followers. (She’s also talk-show host Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter.) Before entering the fashion industry, however, Harvey was a competitive equestrian. Now, she can be seen sitting front row at Chanel in Paris and walking the runways in Milan for Dolce & Gabbana.

But since we’ve all been in quarantine, her Instagram has shifted from glamorous ensembles to more comfortable and cozy looks. Though, Harvey has still found a way to look just as fashionable in sweats.

For instance, in September, she posted a photo of herself in a Rick Owens cut-out tank top with an open back paired with chunky sneakers and windbreaker pants.

In August, she mastered high-low dressing in a pair of Yeezy sneakers, PrettyLittleThing cotton sweatpants paired with an Off-White cropped denim jacket and an Hermès bag.

In another PrettyLittleThing cotton sweatpants look, Harvey made a case for colorblocking. She paired the gray sweats with a camel colored Balenciaga sock sneakers with a matching Prada coat and an American Apparel bodysuit.

Another way to style sweats and sneakers is to go monochrome. Harvey donned an all-black look complete with a hoodie, legging and matching black Prada trainers.

To stay comfortable, yet chic and on trend, be sure to check out seven outfit ideas that’ll make you feel at your best — even if it’s at home.

