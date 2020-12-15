×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Model Lori Harvey Is the Master of Styling Sweatpants & Sneakers

By Nikara Johns
Nikara Johns

Nikara Johns

More Stories By Nikara

View All
Lori Harvey Walks The Pink Carpet On Day 2 At Beautycon At The Los Angeles Convention Center In Los Angeles, CA
Jennifer Lopez
Brie Larson
Justin Bieber
Katie Holmes
View Gallery 13 Images

With winter looming, work-from-home attire is leaning back towards sweatpants and sneakers. So if you’re looking for style inspiration, Lori Harvey is your new go-to.

The 23-year old model has a growing social media presence of 2.3 million followers. (She’s also talk-show host Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter.) Before entering the fashion industry, however, Harvey was a competitive equestrian. Now, she can be seen sitting front row at Chanel in Paris and walking the runways in Milan for Dolce & Gabbana.

But since we’ve all been in quarantine, her Instagram has shifted from glamorous ensembles to more comfortable and cozy looks. Though, Harvey has still found a way to look just as fashionable in sweats.

For instance, in September, she posted a photo of herself in a Rick Owens cut-out tank top with an open back paired with chunky sneakers and windbreaker pants.

Watch on FN

In August, she mastered high-low dressing in a pair of Yeezy sneakers, PrettyLittleThing cotton sweatpants paired with an Off-White cropped denim jacket and an Hermès bag.

In another PrettyLittleThing cotton sweatpants look, Harvey made a case for colorblocking. She paired the gray sweats with a camel colored Balenciaga sock sneakers with a matching Prada coat and an American Apparel bodysuit.

Another way to style sweats and sneakers is to go monochrome. Harvey donned an all-black look complete with a hoodie, legging and matching black Prada trainers.

To stay comfortable, yet chic and on trend, be sure to check out seven outfit ideas that’ll make you feel at your best — even if it’s at home.

Click through the gallery to see more sweatpants outfit ideas from your favorite celebs.

Shopping online apparel holiday season Sponsored By The Style Room powered by Zappos

6 Timeless Gifts Guaranteed to Give Stylish Comfort this Holiday

A curated list of guaranteed favorites from The Style Room powered by Zappos.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad