Lizzo Brings Old Hollywood Glamour to 2020 Grammys in Glittery Retro-Inspired Outfit

The Grammy Awards celebrate the best in music, and in for 2020, it’s all about Lizzo, who is nominated for eight honors. The “Truth Hurts” singer arrived in Los Angeles on the red carpet looking like an angel in all white, including a floor-sweeping embellished gown and a furry shawl.

Lizzo arrives at the red carpet for the 2020 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Lizzo’s sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, the Best New Artist nominee continued to shine in a set of strappy sandals with glittering accents that peeped out from the slit of her dress.

Lizzo is also up for Best Album and Record of the Year, topping the charts with the most nominations this year ahead of Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X.

Also in attendance at this year’s show is Tove Lo, who gave off retro vibes in a vintage Vivienne Westwood pantsuit with an Agent Provocateur bra visible. The bold pink colorway of the bra matched the pop star’s pointed-toe, crystal-embellished Miu Miu heels. The pumps retail for $850 and are available to purchase now at Bloomingdales.com.

Tove Lo in Vivienne Westwood, Agent Provocateur and Miu Miu shoes on the Grammy Awards red carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Tove Lo’s sparkling Miu Miu pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

