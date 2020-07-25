Lizzo’s Biker Short, Neon-Accented T-Shirt & Classic Socks Are the Perfect TikTok Look

Lizzo tried her hand at a growingly popular TikTok dance today in the comfiest at-home outfit.

The “Truth Hurts” songstress showed off her dance moves on the media sharing platform this afternoon as she tried out a trending routine. As seen in the two video attempts shared to her page, Lizzo’s relaxed weekend style included a long-sleeve black T-shirt with neon accents as well as all-black spandex biker shorts.

The Texas native accessorized with a printed hat, a chain necklace and a set of cozy classic white crew socks that hid about mid-calf.

She captioned the second video with a relatable sentiment for anyone who has ever tried making a video on the app, saying: “I saw myself doing it in my head so much better cut the cameras…”

@lizzo I saw myself doing it in my head so much better 🤦🏾‍♀️ cut the cameras… ♬ Why are people using this wtf – sphintuscarmen

Lizzo has been on the workout grind this quarantine, as seen on both Instagram and TikTok. As posted to her stories and shared by a fan account at the beginning of the month, the 32-year-old performer worked up a sweat in a matching cherry red sports bra and leggings set. For footwear, she decided on sleek black Nike sneakers with standout white Swooshes.

In June, the star also combined a series of clips of herself at the gym with a motivational theme on TikTok. Dressed in neon-accented leggings from Adidas in addition to a bluish-gray Nike catsuit and what appeared to be Adidas Yeezy sneakers, the “Cuz I Love You” creator sent a message on body positivity and self-love.

@lizzo if you’re not a fat shamer… keep scrolling… ok now that all the fat shamers are here 🧚🏾‍♀️✨ ♬ Buttercup – Jack Stauber

Beyond athleisure wear and trending sneakers, Lizzo’s style repertoire includes a vast variety of hit designer brands. From modeling Marc Jacobs at the Met Gala to performing on stage in a Christian Siriano ball gown and custom Swarovski crystal-embellished Stuart Weitzman combat boots, her style is anything but ordinary. The “Good As Hell” singer can also be found in campaigns for Absolut Vodka, Khloe Kardashian’s Good American brand and Urban Decay makeup.

