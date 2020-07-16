Lizzo Takes a Hike in a Sports Bra, Mesh Nike Leggings & the Chunkiest Sneakers

Lizzo ventured out for fresh air yesterday on a scenic hike with friends.

The “Good As Hell” songstress took to Instagram last night to give her millions of followers a glimpse at the spectacular views, including one of herself posing in front of a waterfall. The Texas native prepped for the hike in an athleisure-chic combination of $45 cropped Nike leggings with a logo-coated waistband and mesh panels matched to a black sports bra.

Lizzo then went for an athletic footwear choice as she hiked in chunky-sole lace-up gray sneakers.

Lizzo in Nike leggings on a hike on July 15. CREDIT: Courtesy of Lizzo/Instagram

Lizzo, second from right, in Nike leggings on a hike on July 15. CREDIT: Courtesy of Lizzo/Instagram

The Grammy Award-winning musician gave fans another look at the views on her hike on TikTok. The artist posted two new videos on the trending media sharing platform including one of herself with the caption: “Is this what timothee chalamet feel like?”

Related Breaking: 'Black at Nike' Instagram Page Wiped Clean, Nike Denies Involvement Nike Reveals Giannis Antetokounmpo's Second Signature Sneaker Jordyn Woods Dresses Up Her Neon Leggings With These Celeb-Favorite Square-Toe Heels

Lizzo has been on the workout grind this quarantine, as seen on both Instagram and TikTok. As posted to her stories and shared by a fan account at the beginning of the month, the 32-year-old performer worked up a sweat in a matching cherry red sports bra and leggings set. For footwear, she decided on sleek black Nike sneakers with standout white Swooshes.

Watch on FN

In June, the star also combined a series of clips of herself at the gym with a motivational theme. Dressed in neon-accented leggings from Adidas in addition to a bluish-gray Nike catsuit and what appeared to be Adidas Yeezy sneakers, the “Truth Hurts” creator sent a message on body positivity and self-love.

@lizzo if you’re not a fat shamer… keep scrolling… ok now that all the fat shamers are here 🧚🏾‍♀️✨ ♬ Buttercup – Jack Stauber

Beyond athleisure wear and trending sneakers, Lizzo’s style repertoire includes a vast variety of hit designer brands. From modeling Marc Jacobs at the Met Gala to performing on stage in Christian Siriano ball gown and custom Swarovski crystal-embellished Stuart Weitzman combat boots, her style is nothing but ordinary. The singer can also be found in campaigns for Absolut Vodka, Khloe Kardashian’s Good American brand and Urban Decay makeup.

Get hike ready like Lizzo by trying out these next sweat-worthy gray running shoes.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Adidas Puremotion Running Shoes, $70.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Under Armour Charged Impulse Running Shoes, $75.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

To Buy: APL TechLoom Wave Running Shoes, $225.

Flip through the gallery to find even more of Lizzo’s impeccable style evolution.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.