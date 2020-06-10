Re-route my subscription: Click here

Lizzo Works Up a Sweat in Sports Bra and Leggings With Functional Gym Shoes

By Ella Chochrek
Lizzo let fans have a glimpse into her fitness regimen yesterday.

Taking to TikTok, the “Good as Hell” singer shared a video of herself going through the motions of an intense workout routine, including jumping rope, pedaling an exercise bike and doing squat jumps.

Throughout the video, Lizzo changed outfits numerous times. The “Cuz I Love You” songstress matched Adidas leggings with neon accents to a neon green crop as well as a cropped workout shirt. She also chose a monochromatic look with a black tank top and matching Reebok leggings. Additionally, Lizzo was seen riding her bike while clad in a bluish-gray Nike outfit. Throughout the video, the star chose functional black gym shoes for footwear.

@lizzo

if you’re not a fat shamer… keep scrolling… ok now that all the fat shamers are here 🧚🏾‍♀️✨

♬ Buttercup – Jack Stauber

In a caption on her post, the body positivity advocate shared a message for “fat shamers,” writing “if you’re not a fat shamer… keep scrolling… ok now that all the fat shamers are here 🧚🏾‍♀️✨.The “Like a Girl” performer’s video received more than 800,000 likes, and it has been viewed more than 2.2 million times by TikTok users.

While Lizzo’s workout looks aren’t especially extravagant, the “Truth Hurts” entertainer is known to push the bounds with her red carpet style — making a statement with bold clothing, shoes and accessories. For instance, at the 2019 Met Gala, the A-lister chose an eye-catching pink feathered Marc Jacobs look complete with a neon wig. Several months later at the 2019 American Music Awards, she made headlines with her teensy-tiny Valentino handbag (paired with an orange minidress and Stuart Weitzman square-toe sandals).

Lizzo, met gala 2019, marc jacobs
Lizzo wearing a pink Marc Jacobs look with a feathered cape, a wig and a floor-length gown at the 2019 Met Gala.
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock
Lizzo, celebrity style, sequined gown, feather boa, red dress, MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, Prudential Center, New Jersey, USA - 26 Aug 2019
Lizzo in a sparkling red “Siren” dress with Stuart Weitzman sandals on the red carpet at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Rex Shutterstock
Lizzo47th Annual American Music Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019 Wearing Valentino, Custom
Lizzo in a custom orange Valentino minidress with a teensy-tiny handbag and square-toe Stuart Weitzman sandals at the 2019 American Music Awards.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Rex Shutterstock
Lizzo, chocolate bar dress, 40th Brit Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, The O2 Arena, London, UK - 18 Feb 2020Wearing Moschino Same Outfit as catwalk model Jourdan Dunn *3588418b
Lizzo wears a Moschino gown designed to resemble a chocolate bar on the red carpet at the Brit Awards in February 2020.
CREDIT: David Fisher/Rex Shutterstock

To get Lizzo’s sneaker look, consider shopping one of the styles we’ve rounded up below.

Adidas, sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, $50 (was $70).

Ryka, black sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Under Armour
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
To Buy: Under Armour Women’s Surge Running Shoe, $77.

To see more photos showing how Lizzo’s style has evolved throughout her career, click through the gallery.

