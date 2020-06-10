Lizzo Works Up a Sweat in Sports Bra and Leggings With Functional Gym Shoes

Lizzo let fans have a glimpse into her fitness regimen yesterday.

Taking to TikTok, the “Good as Hell” singer shared a video of herself going through the motions of an intense workout routine, including jumping rope, pedaling an exercise bike and doing squat jumps.

Throughout the video, Lizzo changed outfits numerous times. The “Cuz I Love You” songstress matched Adidas leggings with neon accents to a neon green crop as well as a cropped workout shirt. She also chose a monochromatic look with a black tank top and matching Reebok leggings. Additionally, Lizzo was seen riding her bike while clad in a bluish-gray Nike outfit. Throughout the video, the star chose functional black gym shoes for footwear.

@lizzo if you’re not a fat shamer… keep scrolling… ok now that all the fat shamers are here 🧚🏾‍♀️✨ ♬ Buttercup – Jack Stauber

In a caption on her post, the body positivity advocate shared a message for “fat shamers,” writing “if you’re not a fat shamer… keep scrolling… ok now that all the fat shamers are here 🧚🏾‍♀️✨.” The “Like a Girl” performer’s video received more than 800,000 likes, and it has been viewed more than 2.2 million times by TikTok users.

While Lizzo’s workout looks aren’t especially extravagant, the “Truth Hurts” entertainer is known to push the bounds with her red carpet style — making a statement with bold clothing, shoes and accessories. For instance, at the 2019 Met Gala, the A-lister chose an eye-catching pink feathered Marc Jacobs look complete with a neon wig. Several months later at the 2019 American Music Awards, she made headlines with her teensy-tiny Valentino handbag (paired with an orange minidress and Stuart Weitzman square-toe sandals).

Lizzo wearing a pink Marc Jacobs look with a feathered cape, a wig and a floor-length gown at the 2019 Met Gala. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Lizzo in a sparkling red “Siren” dress with Stuart Weitzman sandals on the red carpet at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Rex Shutterstock

Lizzo in a custom orange Valentino minidress with a teensy-tiny handbag and square-toe Stuart Weitzman sandals at the 2019 American Music Awards. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Rex Shutterstock

Lizzo wears a Moschino gown designed to resemble a chocolate bar on the red carpet at the Brit Awards in February 2020. CREDIT: David Fisher/Rex Shutterstock

