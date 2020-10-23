Lizzo Gets Out the Vote in a Checkered Bandeau & Skirt Set With Low-Cut Mules

Lizzo used her mega Instagram following to help get out the vote in the most stylish way.

The “Truth Hurts” singer took to the social media app to encourage her fans to vote during this election season in a look that caught their eyes. Lizzo’s custom Christian Siriano outfit included a twist on a three-piece suit in a red and white checkered bandeau layered with a pencil skirt and cropped jacket.

On her feet, the Grammy Award-winning artist opted for low-dipping white $395 Stuart Weitzman mules with a pointed-toe finish and mid-height heel.

The singer wrote in the caption: “As we honor the rights our predecessors dreamed of let us be leaders for the next generation. We’ve come too far to give up now. Are you ready to vote?”

Related Lizzo Sends a Strong Message With Her Dress at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards Lizzo Stuns in Red Maison Valentino Dress and Manolo Blahnik Heels on Cover of Vogue Lizzo Breaks Out Her Best Prints in a Tie-Front Top, Flare Pants & Gem-Coated Sandals

The Instagram post this morning wasn’t Lizzo’s first time promoting voting for her almost 10 million followers. During the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, she opted for a custom Christian Siriano dress coated in the word “Vote” which she shared on social media after.

Watch on FN

She also gave her twist on Uncle Sam’s style in a patriotic tophat, an American flag bustier and a suit jacket earlier in the month in another attempt to boost voter turnout.

When it comes to Lizzo’s style repertoire, the musician’s closet includes a vast variety of hit designer brands. From modeling Marc Jacobs at the Met Gala to performing on stage in Christian Siriano ball gown and custom Swarovski crystal-embellished Stuart Weitzman combat boots, her style is nothing but ordinary. The singer can also be found in campaigns for Absolut Vodka, Khloe Kardashian’s Good American brand and Urban Decay makeup.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Lizzo’s top style moments over the years.