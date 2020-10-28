Lizzo Votes in a Patriotic Bustier, Cutoff Shorts & $5,500 Crystal Work Boots

Lizzo took her bold style to the polls this week and did so in the most memorable way.

In classic Lizzo fashion, the “Truth Hurts” singer cast her ballot for president of the United States in a sparkling American flag bustier top teamed with cutoff white shorts. The musician even included a patriotic face mask with her newly dyed red hair to match.

Her unmissable footwear came in the form of the Jimmy Choo x Timberland 6-Inch Crystal boots that released on Sept. 2. The style features a Swarovski crystal-embellished take on a classic work boot, coated in glittering gems that sparkle with every step. Set atop a signature lugged outsole, the boots debuted with a price tag of $5,500 at JimmyChoo.com.

The now sold-out boots can still be found at resale site StockX for $5,000 in select sizes.

Jimmy Choo x Timberland all-over Swarovski boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

When it comes to Lizzo’s style repertoire, the musician’s closet includes a vast variety of hit designer brands. From modeling Marc Jacobs at the Met Gala to performing on stage in Christian Siriano ball gown and custom Swarovski crystal-embellished Stuart Weitzman combat boots, her style is nothing but ordinary. The singer can also be found in campaigns for Absolut Vodka, Khloe Kardashian’s Good American brand and Urban Decay makeup.

