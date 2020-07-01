Lizzo Works Out in Red-Hot Sports Bra & Legging Set With Black Nikes

Lizzo gave fans a peak into her workout routine yesterday on Instagram Stories, sharing a video of herself jumping rope while clad in an eye-catching ensemble.

The 32-year-old performer sported an all-red outfit, teaming a sports bra with matching leggings. For footwear, she selected black Nike sneakers with white Swooshes. The kicks appeared to feature a knit upper with a rubber outsole. Lizzo wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style and accessorized with black workout gloves.

This isn’t the first time that Lizzo has provided fans with a look at her workout routine. In a TikTok video from mid-June, the “Cuz I Love You” songstress showed off a variety of gym-ready outfits, including neon-accented leggings from Adidas as well as a bluish-gray Nike catsuit. As for footwear, the “It” girl appeared to be clad in Adidas Yeezy sneakers.

@lizzo if you’re not a fat shamer… keep scrolling… ok now that all the fat shamers are here 🧚🏾‍♀️✨ ♬ Buttercup – Jack Stauber

Although Lizzo’s workout line was along the lines of what one might expect, the “Good as Hell” entertainer is known to push the bounds with her red carpet style. She makes a statement with bold clothing, shoes and accessories, chosen with the assistance of wardrobe stylist and designer Marko Monroe. For instance, at the 2019 Met Gala, she chose an eye-catching pink feathered Marc Jacobs look complete with a neon wig. Then, several months later at the 2019 American Music Awards, Lizzo made headlines with her teensy-tiny Valentino handbag, which she teamed with with an orange minidress from the label as well as white Stuart Weitzman square-toe sandals.

Lizzo wearing a pink Marc Jacobs look with a feathered cape, a wig and a floor-length gown at the 2019 Met Gala. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Lizzo in Valentino and Stuart Weitzman shoes at the 2019 AMAs. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Most recently, the star appeared virtually at the 2020 BET Awards, where she took home the trophy for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist. Lizzo was glamorous for the occasion in a black velvet gown with ruffle detailing, which was made custom for her by Monôt.

