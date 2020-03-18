Lizzo Matches Spring Florals With the Sharpest Wrap Sandals for Cover Shoot

Lizzo is ushering in spring florals in the best way she knows how.

The “Truth Hurts” songstress posed in three different looks for her cover shoot for Mexican publication EstiloDF. In a floral-printed knee-length dress with pink, white and green accents, the 31-year-old added a touch of her signature bold style in a pair of the pointiest sandals. The black patent leather pair wrapped across her foot and ankle and featured the sharpest elongated toe.

In addition to her floral number, Lizzo also modeled a custom Fyodor Golan blue ombre cut-out dress, cinched with dangling pearls and finished with a mustard yellow hem. She balanced the colors of the look with a set of dual-strapped white sandals set atop a square block heel.

Her final look from the shoot amped up elegance and drama with its voluminous ruched silhouette and deep red shade. The designer behind the look, Victoria Hayes, shared a shot of the cover and added a resonating comment in the caption.

She wrote: “This woman makes me so happy and always cheers me up! A bit of happy news during these trying times.”

Check out these wrapped sandals to emulate Lizzo’s chic style.

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Merinda Sandals, $336 was $395

To Buy: Kenneth Cole New York Berry Sandals, $114

To Buy: Sam Edelman Sammy Sandals, $83

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Click through the gallery to see more of Lizzo’s wild style evolution.

