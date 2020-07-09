Lizzo Shakes It on TikTok in Summery Crop Top, Shorts & Slides Combo

Lizzo continued her streak of must-watch TikTok videos yesterday, posting a clip alongside friend Lexo.

In the video, Lizzo dances before dropping to the ground and shaking. The “Good as Hell” singer filmed the clip clad in a printed crop top teamed with black short shorts. For footwear, she selected black slides. Meanwhile, Lexo wore a sporty-chic look, choosing bold black, white and pink patterned leggings and a matching zip-up.

@lizzo When lexo says shake some ass… you shake some ass ♬ PJ PPCOCAINE – ppcoca1ne

In another clip posted to her TikTok account yesterday, Lizzo could be seen dancing in a pool. She sported a white bathing suit with black trim and what appeared to be a drawing of a cat.

While Lizzo opted for casual, summer-ready wares in her latest TikToks, she is known for pushing the bounds in over-the-top ensembles on the red carpet. She puts together her bold looks with the assistance of wardrobe stylist and designer Marko Monroe.

There have been many standout Lizzo fashion moments in the past two years. For instance, at the 2019 Met Gala, the “Cuz I Love You” songstress wowed in a pink feathered cape by Marc Jacobs, worn over a matching gown and paired with a neon wig. At the 2019 American Music Awards, she made headlines (and generated plenty of memes) for accessorizing her look with the teensiest Valentino handbag. At the Brit Awards in February, she drew eyes in with a Moschino chocolate bar-inspired gown.

Lizzo wearing a pink Marc Jacobs look with a feathered cape, a wig and a floor-length gown at the 2019 Met Gala. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Lizzo in Valentino and Stuart Weitzman shoes at the 2019 AMAs. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Lizzo wears a Moschino gown designed to resemble a chocolate bar on the red carpet at the Brit Awards in February 2020. CREDIT: David Fisher/Rex Shutterstock

And most recently, at the 2020 BET Awards — held virtually in June — the A-lister popped in a custom black velvet gown with ruffle detailing, made for her by Monôt.

