Lizzo’s Off-Duty Style Includes a Semi-Sheer Crop Top, Shredded Jeans & Fuzzy Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Lizzo showed a new twist on ripped jeans with her latest TikTok style moment.

The “Truth Hurts” songstress danced along to a trending song in a taupe glittering off-the-shoulder top with dramatic ruched sleeves and a semi-sheer overlay. Put together by her stylist Marko Monroe, Lizzo matched the custom top to shredded light wash jeans.

As seen in the short clip from the media sharing platform, she finished off the look with the fuzziest brown double-strap slide slippers.

The Grammy Award-winning artist then took to Instagram to give her 9.2 million followers another look at the ensemble, teasing her fans with the caption: “Thinkin about that banger I wrote last night in the studio.”

Lizzo is one of many stars who has been frequenting TikTok the past few months. Earlier this week, the star cuddled up in a mega bean bag in the coziest pink sweatshirt with matching sweatpants and printed socks. She tucked the socks into a pair of pink slipper slides for a fully monochromatic appeal.

She showed off her dance moves on the media sharing platform in late July as she tried out a new routine. As seen in the two video attempts shared to her page, Lizzo’s relaxed weekend style included a long-sleeve black T-shirt with neon accents as well as all-black spandex biker shorts.

The Texas native accessorized with a printed hat, a chain necklace and a set of cozy classic white crew socks that hid about mid-calf.

@lizzo I saw myself doing it in my head so much better 🤦🏾‍♀️ cut the cameras… ♬ Why are people using this wtf – sphintuscarmen

Beyond athleisure wear and fuzzy slides, Lizzo’s style repertoire includes a vast variety of hit designer brands. From modeling Marc Jacobs at the Met Gala to performing on stage in Christian Siriano ball gown and custom Swarovski crystal-embellished Stuart Weitzman combat boots, her style is nothing but ordinary. The singer can also be found in campaigns for Absolut Vodka, Khloe Kardashian’s Good American brand and Urban Decay makeup.

Ahead, find fuzzy sandals inspired by Lizzo’s TikTok-ready look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Shaggy Brown Multi Slides, $50.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Aerie

To Buy: Aerie Sherpa Slides, $35.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Miya Slippers, $20.

