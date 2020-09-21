×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Lizzo Breaks Out Her Best Prints in a Tie-Front Top, Flare Pants & Gem-Coated Sandals

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
lizzo-style-shirt-shoes
Lizzo’s Style Evolution
Lizzo’s Style Evolution
Lizzo’s Style Evolution
Lizzo’s Style Evolution
View Gallery 25 Images

Lizzo proved more is more with her latest printed-coated look.

The “Truth Hurts” singer broke out a bold weekend ensemble on Sunday, matching together a brocade patterned gold, black and white set; the outfit consisted of a tie-front deep V-neck top with matching flare-leg pants in a print that resembles Versace’s signature motif.

Bringing the look up a level with standout jewelry, Lizzo then finished off the set with her choice of embellished footwear.

View this post on Instagram

“Nothing to say and Everything to do”

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

Peeping out from under the elongated hem of her pants, the “Soulmate” songstress revealed a set of slip-on double-strap mules with a sleek almond toe and a sculpted heel. The sandal came coated in rainbow gems for an elevated appeal, resembling signature styles from Sophia Webster. Set atop a 4-inch lift, the Dina sandal in a similar colorway to Lizzo’s choice retails typically for $595 but can be found on sale for $357 at Farfetch.com.

sophia webster, sandals, dina, embellished, heel
Sophia Webster Dina sandals.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Watch on FN

Related

Bella Thorne Accents Her Edgy Zip-Front Leather Pants With Glittering Sandals

Issa Rae Unconventionally Matches Her Cutout Gown to Nikes for the 2020 Emmys

Jennifer Aniston Brings '90s Style to the 2020 Emmys in a Slip Dress & Barely-There Sandals

Lizzo is one of many stars who has been frequenting TikTok the past few months. She has used her massive following on the media sharing platform to show off both her playful side as well as her positive attitude and relatable moments. Her videos include everything from trending dance routines and top tunes as well as fitness filled clips and glimpses into her own everyday ups and downs that we all experience.

Most recently, she showed off her workout-ready style in a red sports bra, black high-rise leggings and all-white retro-inspired sneakers, giving a glimpse at her everyday routine.

@lizzo

What I ate yesterday 👄 PERIOD, POOH

♬ original sound – mandycap

Beyond athleisure wear and workout-ready pieces, Lizzo’s style repertoire includes a vast variety of hit designer brands. From modeling Marc Jacobs at the Met Gala to performing on stage in Christian Siriano ball gown and custom Swarovski crystal-embellished Stuart Weitzman combat boots, her style is nothing but ordinary. The singer can also be found in campaigns for Absolut Vodka, Khloe Kardashian’s Good American brand and Urban Decay makeup.

Flip through the gallery to see more of Lizzo’s super chic style evolution

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad