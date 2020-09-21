Lizzo Breaks Out Her Best Prints in a Tie-Front Top, Flare Pants & Gem-Coated Sandals

Lizzo proved more is more with her latest printed-coated look.

The “Truth Hurts” singer broke out a bold weekend ensemble on Sunday, matching together a brocade patterned gold, black and white set; the outfit consisted of a tie-front deep V-neck top with matching flare-leg pants in a print that resembles Versace’s signature motif.

Bringing the look up a level with standout jewelry, Lizzo then finished off the set with her choice of embellished footwear.

Peeping out from under the elongated hem of her pants, the “Soulmate” songstress revealed a set of slip-on double-strap mules with a sleek almond toe and a sculpted heel. The sandal came coated in rainbow gems for an elevated appeal, resembling signature styles from Sophia Webster. Set atop a 4-inch lift, the Dina sandal in a similar colorway to Lizzo’s choice retails typically for $595 but can be found on sale for $357 at Farfetch.com.

Sophia Webster Dina sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Lizzo is one of many stars who has been frequenting TikTok the past few months. She has used her massive following on the media sharing platform to show off both her playful side as well as her positive attitude and relatable moments. Her videos include everything from trending dance routines and top tunes as well as fitness filled clips and glimpses into her own everyday ups and downs that we all experience.

Most recently, she showed off her workout-ready style in a red sports bra, black high-rise leggings and all-white retro-inspired sneakers, giving a glimpse at her everyday routine.

Beyond athleisure wear and workout-ready pieces, Lizzo’s style repertoire includes a vast variety of hit designer brands. From modeling Marc Jacobs at the Met Gala to performing on stage in Christian Siriano ball gown and custom Swarovski crystal-embellished Stuart Weitzman combat boots, her style is nothing but ordinary. The singer can also be found in campaigns for Absolut Vodka, Khloe Kardashian’s Good American brand and Urban Decay makeup.

