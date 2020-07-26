Lizzo’s Neon-Dipped Balenciaga Windbreaker, Bike Shorts & Slides Are Sporty-Chic on TikTok

Lizzo took on another TikTok trend yesterday — and she did so in style.

The “Truth Hurts” singer filmed a video from her backyard yesterday, posing up in a neon green-accented Balenciaga windbreaker layered over black bike shorts. The jacket is available for purchase on Farfetch.com, where it comes with a $1,790 price tag.

For footwear, Lizzo selected black slides, which she wore over crew socks. The “Good as Hell” songstress tied together her ensemble with oversize silver hoop earrings, green-tinted shades, a patterned bandana and a necklace with charms spelling out her name.

The video was just one of several that Lizzo shared to her TikTok page yesterday. In another clip, the entertainer could be seen in a long-sleeve black T-shirt with bike shorts and crew socks as she practiced a dance in the entryway to her home. She completed her casual ensemble with a brown logoed Fendi visor.

Over the past few months, Lizzo has been taking over TikTok, often while wearing sleek athleisure outfits. In a viral post from June, she shared a compilation video of herself getting in some reps at the gym, showing off several athletic ensembles consisting of styles from Nike and Adidas. She shared the video alongside a message of positivity.

While she’s been mostly embracing athleisure in quarantine, Lizzo glammed up last month for the BET Awards, which were held virtually. As she collected the trophy for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Lizzo looked stylish in a black velvet gown with ruffle detailing, which was made custom for her by Monôt.

Over the years, the A-lister has had many outstanding red carpet moments, stunning in custom ensembles from top labels such as Valentino, Marc Jacobs and Moschino. She puts together her bold looks — which often features bright colors, sparkles and unusual silhouettes — with the assistance of wardrobe stylist and designer Marko Monroe.

Lizzo’s Balenciaga windbreaker may not be in everyone’s budget, but we’ve rounded up some more styles below to help you achieve a similar look for less.

To Buy: Puma Feel It Women’s Windbreaker, $40 (was $60).

To Buy: Hanes Women’s Stretch Jersey Bike Short, $7 (was $14).

To Buy: Adidas Women’s Adilette Comfort Slide Sandal, $35.

