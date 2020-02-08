Delilah Belle & Amelia Gray Hamlin Talk Mom Lisa Rinna’s Hustle & Stealing From Her Closet

The saying, “Like mother, like daughter,” rings true in many ways for Lisa Rinna and her daughters, Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray Hamlin.

The model sisters made an appearance at the WWD Magic trade show in Las Vegas this week to talk about navigating life in the public eye, and how their mother has been their greatest mentor.

“That woman works harder than anyone. She’s always on her phone. On a flight every week,” Amelia said. Delilah added, “It’s been crazy to see her transformation. She’s really built a brand for herself.” Rinna, who now stars on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” had a been a star on “Days of Our Lives” and “Melrose Place” during the ’90s and has since continued her career through a multitude of channels. She also has a clothing line sold on QVC, and with more than 2 million followers on Instagram, Rinna has become a social media influencer in her own right.

“It’s not just with acting,” continued Delilah. “It’s how she’s changed by using her Instagram platform. She wasn’t like this before and it really gives us insight on how you really do have to hustle to build your own brand whether it’s a clothing line or a personal brand.”

Outside of their careers, the girls also look to their mother for fashion advice — even stealing from the 56-year-old’s closet. “Yes, I have so many turtle necks and so many things of hers,” said Delilah. “I steal all of her shoes because we are the same size, but it’s normally tops, vintage, cashmere shirts.”

Delilah Belle Hamlin and Amelia Gray Hamlin at WWD Magic in Las Vegas. CREDIT: KCR/Shutterstock

Following the event, the Hamlins caught a flight straight to New York for Fashion Week. The two are walking the runway for a designer, but stayed mum on who for now.

Though they aren’t runway models per se, both enjoy the experience even though it may or may not give them nightmares.

Amelia said, “You just have to go with it. You have to block out all the surrounding noise and just go straight.”

Added Delilah, “It’s not my expertise. And they use sample sizes. They aren’t your size shoes. My toes are like hanging on to the floor, but your instincts kick in. It’s fun and you want to go again.”

