Lindsey Vonn Chooses Under Armour Sports Bra, Patterned Leggings & Sneakers for Grueling Workout

Lindsey Vonn may not be a professional athlete anymore, but that doesn’t mean she’s eased up on the workouts.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, the 35-year-old alpine ski racer shared a video of herself working out alongside trainer Gunnar Peterson. Vonn sported a head-to-heel Under Armour ensemble — an unsurprising choice, given that she has been an ambassador for the brand since age 16.

Vonn wore a bull-adorned sports bra from the brand, which is not currently available to shop. She teamed the bra top with printed cropped leggings, available from the Under Armour website for $65. Both pieces came from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s UA Project Rock line, which Vonn was tapped as the first athlete ambassador for in 2019.

For footwear, the Olympian sported the UA Project Rock 2 women’s training shoes. The kicks feature UA Hovr foam tech for a “zero gravity” feel, with a Tribase outsole for flexibility, a breathable soft-knit upper and a 3D-molded midfoot panel for structure and support. The silhouette is available to shop now for $140 from the Under Armour site, where it is available in several colorways.

In the video posted to Vonn’s Instagram, she pushes a heavy cart down a gym carpet, panting as she works her way across the floor. After finishing the exercise, the star is seen collapsing onto the carpet, where she flipped off her trainer in a cheeky moment.

“No matter how hard I train or how good of shape I think I’m in, it never gets easier, I just get stronger. Thx for pushing me to my max @gunnarfitness 💪🏻,” Vonn captioned her Instagram post.

According to a 2013 Forbes article, the ski champ has a net worth of more than $3 million. In addition to her work with Under Armour, Vonn has previously inked deals with Red Bull, Oakley, Vail Resorts and GoPro. While skiing isn’t as high-profile as other pro sports like soccer and basketball, Vonn consistently earned more than $100,000 annually throughout her career. Her biggest year earnings-wise was 2012, when she earned $592,947 in winnings as the top-earning female skier in the world. The only year Vonn failed to net at least $100,000 was 2014, as she was sidelined due to injury.

