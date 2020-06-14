Lindsey Vonn Elevates Her Moto Jacket & Shorts Look With White-Hot Heels

Lindsey Vonn knows how to take a look from daytime to evening — and it’s all about the shoes.

For a night out in Los Angeles on June 13 alongside her fiancé, NHL star P.K. Subban, Vonn sported a white and tan moto jacket layered over a white T-shirt and matching shorts.

Lindsey Vonn exits a restaurant in Los Angeles wearing a moto jacket, shorts and white pumps, June 13. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Vonn’s pointed-toe white pumps. CREDIT: MEGA

While the ensemble was relatively casual, Vonn gave it an evening-ready twist courtesy of her footwear. The ski champion selected pointed-toe white pumps set on a slim stiletto heel. The shoes featured a low-cut vamp and topline, details that draw the eye upward, creating the illusion of longer legs.

Meanwhile, Subban was clad in a fringed and embellished white jacket, worn over a black T-shirt and slim-fitting black pants. For footwear, the New Jersey Devil completed the monochromatic look, selecting Adidas Superstar sneakers in a black-and-white color palette.

Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban exit a restaurant in L.A. together, June 13. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Subban’s Adidas Superstar sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

Celebrating its 50th birthday this year, the Adidas Superstar was launched in 1970 as a basketball shoe and later became a favorite of the ’90s skate scene. The retro silhouette is known for its distinctive shell toe, with zig-zag stripes on the sides and a leather upper. The style can be purchased now on Amazon.com for $58.

Vonn and Suban have been engaged since August 2019. They rang in their two-year anniversary in December 2019, and to celebrate, Vonn gifted Subban an engagement ring of his own in what she described as a “nontraditional” move.

Although Vonn has retired from skiing, she continues to have a sponsorship deal with an athletic label: Under Armour. The athlete has been signed to the Baltimore-based brand since she was 16 and is its longest-serving ambassador. During her tenure with Under Armour, Vonn in 2017 designed a six-piece collection of apparel and accessories for use on the slopes. More recently, she was tapped as global ambassador for UA and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Project Rock last year.

