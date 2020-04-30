Lindsey Vonn Plays Hockey Against Her NHL Star Fiancé in Gucci Slides

Lindsey Vonn may be retired from professional skiing, but she still has that competitive spirit within her.

On Instagram yesterday, the legendary ski champion posted a video in which she plays hockey alongside her fiancé, NHL star P.K. Subban, who currently plays for the New Jersey Devils. In the clip, Vonn sported a white tank top and brownish green sweats.

For footwear, the Olympic gold medalist selected Gucci GG Blooms Supreme Slide Sandals. The Italian-made sandals have a floral-print canvas upper, with a flat heel, a rubber sole and a molded footbed. Neimanmarcus.com stocks the slides for $310.

Gucci GG Blooms Supreme Slide Sandal CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Meanwhile, Subban wore a Devils sweatshirt and Adidas joggers. The hockey player accessorized with a baseball cap and opted not to wear shoes.

“Things are getting competitive around here… #winnerwinner,” Vonn captioned her Instagram post, which was viewed more than 370,000 times on the photo-sharing platform.

The couple have been engaged since August 2019. They celebrated their two-day anniversary in December 2019, and to celebrate, Vonn gifted Subban an engagement ring of his own in what she described as a “nontraditional” move.

While Vonn’s footwear was from Gucci, she has a sponsorship deal with another slide-maker: Under Armour. The athlete has been signed to the Baltimore-based athletic brand since she was 16 and is its longest-serving ambassador. During her tenure with Under Armour, Vonn in 2017 designed a six-piece collection of apparel and accessories for use on the slopes. In addition, she was tapped as global ambassador for UA and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Project Rock last year.

