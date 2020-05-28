Lily-Rose Depp Goes Parisian-Chic in Crop Top, Mom Jeans + Reeboks

Lily-Rose Depp rang in her 21st birthday in style yesterday.

The actress joined her mother Vanessa Paradis’ husband Samuel Benchetrit for a ride on his motorcycle in Paris. Depp prepped to get on the bike in a cropped floral blouse with a collared trim that she paired with Levi’s mom jeans, a canvas bag and a protective helmet.

Samuel Benchetrit and Lily-Rose Depp out for a bike ride in Paris, May 27. CREDIT: Splash News

Samuel Benchetrit and Lily-Rose Depp out for a bike ride in Paris, May 27. CREDIT: Splash News

“The King” actress topped off the ensemble with a set of all-white retro sneakers courtesy of Reebok. The classic lace-up pair includes a dual hook-and-loop strap across the ankle for stability. The Freestyle Hi pair can be found on Amazon.com for $75.

Samuel Benchetrit and Lily-Rose Depp out for a bike ride in Paris, May 27. CREDIT: LoveParis/MEGA

A closer view of Lily-Rose Depp’s Reebok sneakers. CREDIT: LoveParis/MEGA

Last week, Depp was spotted out in Paris in a more retro ensemble complete with a crop top, low-rise cargo pants and Air Jordan Flight Origin 3 sneakers. The pair boasts all-white uppers with a large Air unit in the heel and metallic accents with the iconic Michael Jordan Jumpman emblem. The shoes resell on GOAT for just $60 for a new pair.

Lily-Rose Depp out and about in Paris, May 21. CREDIT: MEGA

The Chanel brand ambassador takes after her mom’s affection for nostalgic fashion, stepping out in everything from crop tops and low-rise pants like her ensemble yesterday up to ’80s grungy dresses and Old Hollywood-style gowns. The daughter of Johnny Depp’s go-to brands for footwear include Jimmy Choo and of course, Chanel. The now 20-year-old first partnered with the brand as the face of the label’s Pearl eyewear collection in 2015.

