Lily Rose Depp Throws It Back to the ’90s in Cargo Pants, Crop Top + Air Jordans

By Claudia Miller
Lily-Rose Depp ventured out in the newly reopened streets of Paris last night wearing the ultimate cool-girl look.

The young model looked like she walked straight out of the ’90s wearing a white relaxed crop top over a set of low-rise true blue cargo pants with oversize side pockets. She added to the retro vibe with small oval-frame shades and a scrunchie ponytail.

lily-rose depp, style, pants, blue, cargo pants, white crop top, mask, paris, white boots, sunglasses
Lily-Rose Depp out and about in Paris, May 21.
CREDIT: MEGA
lily-rose depp, style, pants, blue, cargo pants, white crop top, mask, paris, white boots, sunglasses
A closer view of Lily-Rose Depp’s white kicks.
CREDIT: MEGA

The vintage-inspired look didn’t stop at her apparel. She teamed the outfit with a set of sneakers courtesy of Jordan Brand. The Air Jordan Flight Origin 3 sneakers include all-white uppers with a large Air unit in the heel and metallic accenting with the iconic Michael Jordan ’80s and ’90s-era Jumpman emblem. The shoes resell on GOAT for just $60 for a new pair.

Styles from previous decades are experiencing a major revitalization across all fashion fronts from apparel to footwear, especially including the celeb-favorited trend of square-toe footwear. Spearheaded by the likes of Max Mara, Bottega Venetta and more top brands, these retro trends are here to stay for summer 2020.

lily-rose depp, style, pants, blue, cargo pants, white crop top, mask, paris, white boots, sunglasses
Lily-Rose Depp out and about in Paris, May 21.
CREDIT: MEGA
lily-rose depp, style, pants, blue, cargo pants, white crop top, mask, paris, white boots, sunglasses
A closer look at Lily-Rose Depp’s white sneakers.
CREDIT: MEGA

The Chanel brand ambassador takes after her mom’s Vanessa Paradis’ affliction for nostalgic fashion, stepping out in everything from crop tops and low-rise pants like her ensemble yesterday up to ’80s grungy dresses and Old Hollywood-style gowns.

Lily-Rose Depp and Vanessa Paradis, chanel cruise 2020 show
Lily-Rose Depp wearing a dress from the Chanel Metiers d’Art 2018-2019 collection.
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock
Lily-Rose Depp, shopping trip, los angeles, celebrity style, chanel slingback pumps, mom jeans, crop top, abs, sunglasses, shops along La Brea with a group of friends. 05 Apr 2019 Pictured: Lily-Rose Depp. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA395039_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Lily-Rose Depp stepping out for shopping on April 5, 2019.
CREDIT: MEGA
Lily-Rose Depp, jimmy Choo shoes, silver sandals, stilettos, red carpet, chanel gown, chanel haute couture fall 2019, poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The King' at the 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival, Venice, ItalyFilm Festival 2019 The King Red Carpet, Venice, Italy - 02 Sep 2019
Lily-Rose Depp at Venice Film Festival in Chanel and Jimmy Choo sandals, September 2019.
CREDIT: Arthur Mola/Shutterstock

“The King” actress’ go-to brands for footwear include Jimmy Choo and of course, Chanel. The now 20-year-old first partnered with the brand as the face of the label’s Pearl eyewear collection in 2015.

Click through the gallery to find more of the ’90s top style stars wearing similar takes on Lily-Rose Depp’s ensemble.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

