Lily Rose Depp Throws It Back to the ’90s in Cargo Pants, Crop Top + Air Jordans

Lily-Rose Depp ventured out in the newly reopened streets of Paris last night wearing the ultimate cool-girl look.

The young model looked like she walked straight out of the ’90s wearing a white relaxed crop top over a set of low-rise true blue cargo pants with oversize side pockets. She added to the retro vibe with small oval-frame shades and a scrunchie ponytail.

Lily-Rose Depp out and about in Paris, May 21. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Lily-Rose Depp’s white kicks. CREDIT: MEGA

The vintage-inspired look didn’t stop at her apparel. She teamed the outfit with a set of sneakers courtesy of Jordan Brand. The Air Jordan Flight Origin 3 sneakers include all-white uppers with a large Air unit in the heel and metallic accenting with the iconic Michael Jordan ’80s and ’90s-era Jumpman emblem. The shoes resell on GOAT for just $60 for a new pair.

Styles from previous decades are experiencing a major revitalization across all fashion fronts from apparel to footwear, especially including the celeb-favorited trend of square-toe footwear. Spearheaded by the likes of Max Mara, Bottega Venetta and more top brands, these retro trends are here to stay for summer 2020.

Lily-Rose Depp out and about in Paris, May 21. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Lily-Rose Depp’s white sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

The Chanel brand ambassador takes after her mom’s Vanessa Paradis’ affliction for nostalgic fashion, stepping out in everything from crop tops and low-rise pants like her ensemble yesterday up to ’80s grungy dresses and Old Hollywood-style gowns.

Lily-Rose Depp wearing a dress from the Chanel Metiers d’Art 2018-2019 collection. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Lily-Rose Depp stepping out for shopping on April 5, 2019. CREDIT: MEGA

Lily-Rose Depp at Venice Film Festival in Chanel and Jimmy Choo sandals, September 2019. CREDIT: Arthur Mola/Shutterstock

“The King” actress’ go-to brands for footwear include Jimmy Choo and of course, Chanel. The now 20-year-old first partnered with the brand as the face of the label’s Pearl eyewear collection in 2015.

