Lily-Rose Depp Goes ‘70s in a Floral Bralette, Sequined Jeans & Disco Gold Sandals for Chanel

At the Chanel spring ’21 show during Paris Fashion Week, Lily-Rose Depp stole the in a style that brought back major retro trends.

The brand ambassador arrived at the show this morning in a 1970s-inspired look from the French fashion house; the ensemble included a floral bralette layered under a coral cardigan with coordinating sequin-coated flare jeans.

Lily-Rose Depp (C) at the Chanel spring ’21 show during Paris Fashion Week, Oct. 6. CREDIT: KCS Presse/MEGA

A closer view of Lily-Rose Depp sandals. CREDIT: KCS Presse/MEGA

When it came down to footwear, the 21-year-old model opted for disco-inspired heeled gold sandals with a metallic sheen and securing ankle strap.

At the event, Depp was joined by her mother, French singer and actress Vanessa Paradis. Paradis oped for a printed multicolor jacket and satin joggers for her front row-ready look matched to lifted platform booties.

Lily-Rose Depp (L) and Vanessa Paradis at the Chanel spring ’21 show during Paris Fashion Week, Oct. 6. CREDIT: KCS Presse/MEGA

A closer view of Lily-Rose Depp (L) and Vanessa Paradis’ Chanel shoes. CREDIT: KCS Presse/MEGA

When it comes to Lily-Rose Depp’s own style, the Chanel brand ambassador takes after her mom’s affection for nostalgic fashion, stepping out in everything from crop tops and low-rise pants like her ensemble yesterday up to ’80s grungy dresses and Old Hollywood-style gowns. The daughter of Johnny Depp’s go-to brands for footwear includes Jimmy Choo and of course, Chanel. The now 21-year-old first partnered with the brand as the face of the label’s Pearl eyewear collection in 2015.

