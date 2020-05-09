Lily Collins’ Dog Walking Look Includes a Ripped T-Shirt, Denim Cut-Offs + Sustainable Sneakers

Lily Collins is joining the evergrowing list of celebrities who are choosing sustainability when it comes to footwear.

The “Love, Rosie” actress stepped out to walk her dog yesterday in Los Angeles in the ideal relaxed summer look that included a $98 ripped t-shirt branded with the title dog mom. The shirt comes from n:Philanthropy, a fashion-forward philanthropic brand that donates 10% of net proceeds to Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

She matched the top to a set of denim cut-off shorts with a black leather crossbody bag, a gold chain necklace, metal-frame sunglasses and a protective face mask.

Lily Collins out walking her dog in Los Angeles, May 8. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Lily Collins’ white sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Collins continued the ethically-sourced theme of her ensemble with a pair of slip-on sneakers from Rothy’s. Identifiable by their signature blue-trimmed collar, the uppers of these slip-on shoes are formed from repurposed water bottles all knit to shape for minimum waste. Made in the brand’s sustainable, fully owned and operated workshop, the Bright White sneaker retails for $125 at Rothys.com.

Related This Sustainable Footwear Brand Is Turning Shoe Dust Bags Into Face Masks Steve Madden Hits Roadblock in Rothy's Suit After Judge Throws Out Motion Supporting Independents: Why Sustainability is Still Key For Carlotha Ray Designer Mariela Schwarz Montiel

Rothy’s is known for its environmentally friendly footwear styles and bags. The brand has transformed over 45 million plastic water bottles into its signature material since its launch in 2016.

Now, faced with the rippling effects of the pandemic, Rothy’s is working to source 100,000 non-medical masks to donate to essential workers and has also dedicated a third of its factory space to create additional face masks, which the brand says will be available soon. They’ve also donated $20,000 to Direct Relief to help fund related relief efforts.

Click through the gallery to see more sustainable shoes that are just as chic as Lily Collins’ pair.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn a commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.