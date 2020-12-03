Lily Collins Takes on Winter Layering in a Net Sweater, Pencil Skirt & Leather Thigh Highs

Lily Collins gave her take on winter layering amidst the cooler weather in Los Angeles this week.

Prepping for an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the “Mank” actress modeled a seasonal ensemble with a unique twist. Her $1,495 top came from St. John and featured an open-knit design which Collins balanced with a nude bralette and a slit tweed skirt from the brand; the bicolor design retails for $795 at StJohnKnits.com.

The actress then topped her chic attire off with a set of sleek thigh-high boots.

The leather boots bear resemblance to Collins’ favorite Saint Laurent Moon boosts, a silhouette highlighting a corset-style back closure along with a sleek pointed-toe front and a curved block heel. Towering over 4 inches in height, similar Saint Laurent boots can be found for $2,295 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Saint Laurent Moon leather boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

Earlier in the week, the “Emily In Paris” star went for a glam ensemble for an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Her Alexandre Vauthier black crystal embroidered pinstripe suit debuted during its spring ’20 couture collection and features a sheer blouse under an embellished blazer and coordinating tailored trousers. The glittering blazer comes with a retail price of $8,440 while the bottoms sell for $5,505 at Net-a-Porter; together with the see-through top, available for $3,295 at Just One Eye, her three-piece ensemble retails for a total price of over $17,000.

As for footwear, the 31-year-old star balanced out the lengthened hem of her bottoms with a pair of towering platform heels. The black leather pointed-toe style came atop a lifted toe as well as a thin stiletto heel for a boost of height.

When she isn’t in dressier designer duds, Lily Collins’ off-duty footwear style includes a mix of labels such as sustainable brand Rothy’s and workout-ready pairs from Brooks Running. The British-American star also serves as an ambassador for Lancôme and has previously starred in ad campaigns for Barrie on top of appearing front row for the biggest names in fashion during Fashion Month — think Chanel, Givenchy, Saint Laurent and Valentino amongst other major designers.

