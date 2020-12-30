Lily Collins Teams Her Statement Shearling Coat With Her Go-To Jeans & Gucci Loafers

While reflecting on the past year, Lily Collins stepped out in a cozy-chic ensemble and proves that a statement coat, jeans, and classic footwear uniform should be taken in 2021.

For her sunset stroll, the “Emily In Paris” actress wore the Pendleton Wahkeena Shearling Blanket Coat in a black and tan harding colorway. The pattern outerwear garment features a single-breasted silhouette with a black shearling collar, front pockets, and hip-length hemline. It retails for $529 and is available for purchase on pendleton–usa.com.

She styled the two-toned jacket with a gray turtleneck sweater and a pair of light-wash skinny jeans, which are cuffed up at the hem. To replicate this knitwear aesthetic, the Isabel Marant Poppy Ribbed Cashmere sweater offers a similar look. It is currently on sale for 30% off and retails for $952 on net-a-porter.com. The pants appear to be her go-to Levi’s 501 Skinny Jeans in the Tango Light colorway. Each pair of this timeless denim style retails for $98 and is available for purchase on shopbop.com. The “To the Bone” star accessorized this classic combination with a brown beanie hat and white crew socks.

Here’s a closer look at the Gucci Jordaan Loafers. CREDIT: SSENSE

Watch on FN

For footwear, Collins chose a pair of iconic Gucci Jordaan loafers in the black colorway. These versatile shoes feature a full Italian leather construction in a slip-on silhouette with a rounded toe and the brand’s signature horsebit buckle in antique gold hardware on the vamp. They retail for $730 and are available for purchase on ssense.com.

Related Gwyneth Paltrow's Outfit Elevates the Little Black Dress With Statement Gucci Checkered Flats Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Celebrated His Birthday With a Stylish Family Party Gucci's North Face Collaboration Officially Makes Hiking a Fashion Statement

This sighting further confirms the actress’ affinity for elevated everyday shoes and versatile footwear. Over the past month, the “Mirror Mirror” star has chosen styles ranging from neutral ballet flats to designer over-the-knee boots and fuzzy white clogs. Collins often opts for elevated footwear from luxury labels, including Saint Laurent and Dior, as well as more casual flats from brands such as Lacoste and Rothy’s.

Embrace the Netflix star’s cool loafer style with similar options available below.

To Buy: COS Leather Loafers, $190.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Jamille Loafers, $130.

To Buy: Cole Haan Classic Bit Loafers, $60 (from $160).

Click through this gallery to see Lily Collins’ red carpet style transformation over the years.