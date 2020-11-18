Lily Collins Mixes Sweet & Edgy Style in a Lace Dress & $2,295 Leather Thigh-High Boots

Lily Collins gave boho-chic style an edgy twist this week as she dressed up for her “Mank” press day.

Promoting her new Netflix film, Collins showed off her standout look for her day filled with video calls and interviews. The ensemble in its entirety comes from Saint Laurent and features a series of bold pieces; for apparel, the actress opted for a laser-cut lace sheer dress with long sleeves, a layered skirt and a bold gold-buckled belt.

When it came down to footwear, that’s where Collins really brought out her edgy side. The “Emily in Paris” star once more tapped Saint Laurent for the look in a set of the brand’s thigh-high leather boots. The Moon silhouette features corset-style lacing up the back along with a sleek pointed-toe front and a curved block heel. Towering over 4 inches in height, similar Saint Laurent boots can be found for $2,295 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Saint Laurent Moon leather boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

Throughout the past few weeks, the actress has been promoting both her new Netflix film as well as her hit Netflix series in a mix of stylish ensembles. Put together by stylist duo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haen, Collins modeled everything from Maison Valentino dresses with Christian Louboutin pumps to more on-trend pieces from Saint Laurent, one of the star’s most beloved brands.

When she isn’t in dressier designer duds, Lily Collins’ off-duty footwear style includes a mix of labels such as sustainable brand Rothy’s and workout-ready pairs from Brooks Running. The British-American star also serves as an ambassador for Lancôme and has previously starred in ad campaigns for Barrie on top of appearing front row for the biggest names in fashion during Fashion Month — think Chanel, Givenchy, Saint Laurent and Valentino amongst other major designers.

