Lily Collins Styles Tan Leather Shacket & Flats With Her Favorite $3,500 Celine Bag

With earth tones trending this season, Lily Collins shows how to elevate a simple everyday look with these sophisticated camel-hued pieces while shopping at Target in Los Angeles, Calif.

The “Emily in Paris” star wore a tan leather button-down shirt and styled it as a shacket with a black mock-neck top underneath.

Lily Collins on Dec. 11 in West Hollywood. CREDIT: MEGA Here’s a closer look at her shoes. CREDIT: MEGA This trendy layering piece featuring puffed sleeves with ruched detail around the cuffs. It also has a sharply tailored collar and silver buttons down the front, on the front pocket and on the cuffs. For a similar look, try this Frame Charlie top. The leather garment features a similar button-down silhouette with a puff-shoulder detail. It retails for $698 and can be purchased on Shopbop.com.

Collins paired the layering piece with her beloved Levi’s Wedgie ripped-knee straight-leg jeans in the Authentically Yours colorway. This timeless denim style retails for $98 and is available for purchase on nordstrom.com.

Watch on FN

She completed this sophisticated errand-running look with her go-to $3,500 Celine Medium Triomphe handbag.

And for footwear, the “Growing Pains” alumna opted for a pair of camel suede flats with a square toe and a subtle V-cut silhouette. While they have a smoother leather finish, the Aeyde Betty ballet flats offer a similar look. These shoes feature a sleek, minimalist silhouette with a squared almond toe. They currently are on sale for $206 and available for purchase on Mytheresa.com.

The “To the Bone” actress finished off the outfit with several thin gold rings and a black face covering from MASKC.

Confirming her versatile shoe style prowess, Collins often is spotted in heeled black leather boots from luxury labels, including Saint Laurent and Dior, as well as more casual flats from brands such as Lacoste and Rothy’s.

To elevate your everyday outfits, shop similar ballet flat options below.

To Buy: Rothy’s Fawn Flats, $145.

To Buy: Naturalizer Flexy Ballet Flats, $33.

To Buy: Aerosoles Front Runner Flats, $65.

Click through this gallery to see Lily Collins’ red carpet style evolution.