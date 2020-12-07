Lily Collins Gets Edgy in a Latex Mermaid Dress & Ankle-Wrap Heels at MTV GOAT Awards

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Lily Collins debuted one of her edgiest looks to date at the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time last night.

Stepping onto the socially distanced red carpet, the “Emily in Paris” star ditched her more classic style in opting for a form-fitting latex dress. The bustier-style design comes from Saint Laurent and features a peplum hem finish as well as a $4,590 price tag at Farfetch.com.

Collins also tapped the French fashion house for a chic footwear moment, modeling the brand’s velvet-trimmed heels. The pointed-toe style wrapped around her heels for an elegant fit as smooth patent leather uppers reflected the slick appeal of her evening wear. Set atop a 4.5-inch signature cone heel, the fall ’20 design retails for $895 at Net-a-Porter.

Saint Laurent velvet-trimmed patent pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

The MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time honored the most memorable moments in television and film history, with awards going to everyone from Kevin Bacon in “Footloose” to Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair in “Cruel Intentions.” The late Chadwick Boseman was also honored as the GOAT: Hero for the Ages.

As for Collins herself, the Saint Laurent number wasn’t her first time wearing the label — and it won’t be her last, either. The “Mank” star oftentimes favors designs from the fashion powerhouse for everything from red carpet attire to at-home media days.

In November, the actress promoted her new Netflix film in an ensemble that in its entirety came from Saint Laurent with a series of bold pieces; for apparel, the actress opted for a laser-cut lace sheer dress with long sleeves, a layered skirt and a bold gold-buckled belt.

For footwear, Collins chose the brand’s thigh-high leather boots. The Moon silhouette features corset-style lacing up the back along with a sleek pointed-toe front and a curved block heel. Towering over 4 inches in height, similar Saint Laurent boots can be found for $2,295 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

When she isn’t in dressier designer duds, Lily Collins’ off-duty footwear style includes a mix of labels such as sustainable brand Rothy’s and workout-ready pairs from Brooks Running. The British-American star also serves as an ambassador for Lancôme and has previously starred in ad campaigns for Barrie on top of appearing front row for the biggest names in fashion during Fashion Month — think Chanel, Givenchy, and Valentino amongst other major designers.

Elevate everything from jeans and a T-shirt to latex evening wear in these pointed-toe heels inspired by Lily Collins’ look.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Harvie Pumps, $84 (was $140); SamEdelman.com.

To Buy: Schutz Mesh Pumps, $153; Farfetch.com.

To Buy: Steve Madden Alisha Pumps, $110; DSW.com.

