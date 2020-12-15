Lily Collins Glams Up Bike Shorts With Sheer Stockings and Slingbacks Straight Off the Saint Laurent Runway

Lily Collins looked liked she walked right off the Saint Laurent runway today. That’s because the actress wore a complete look from YSL’s spring ’21 collection, which made its debut this morning.

Though Collins couldn’t be at the show sitting front row in-person, she still found a way to celebrate the line by posting photos of herself wearing one of the exact catwalk looks. Her ensemble was complete with bike shorts, a silk, neck-tie blouse from the line paired with sheer stockings and sling-back heels. The Saint Laurent shoes were detailed with a metal capped toe.

“Congrats @anthonyvaccarello on such a bangin and beautiful SS21 @ysl collection. And thank you @gregoryrussellhair for multitasking and taking photos – you do it all!” Collins posted on Instagram.



Marking his fifth year as creative director at YSL, Anthony Vaccarello looked towards the 1960s, and 1990s for the collection — hence the cycling shorts. Titled, “I wish you were here,” the spring ’21 womenswear line was presented not in its usual Paris backdrop, but instead virtually, where models were seen walking on sand dunes in a desert escape. The collection was dedicated to the freedom of movement.



Other standout footwear styles included red croc-embossed sling-back heels and brown leather boots.

Blackpink singer Rosé also posted on Instagram this morning wearing a YSL spring ’21 look. She also could be seen in a pair beige bike shorts paired with a matching silk blouse and an oversized pinstripe suit jacket. The K-pop star has been a Saint Laurent ambassador since late June starring in the label’s fall ’20 campaign.

Watch the show below.

To see more of Lily Collins’ style, click through the gallery.