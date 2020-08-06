Re-route my subscription: Click here

Lili Reinhart Makes Fendi Tights With Red Snakeskin Boots the Perfect Combo

By Danielle Drake-Flam
Valentino fashion show at the Invalides in Paris, France, on March 03, 2019.
Fendi Fall 2020 Collection
Fendi Fall 2020 Collection
Fendi Fall 2020 Collection
Fendi Fall 2020 Collection
Lili Reinhart is Flaunt Magazine’s cover star for the issue “The Summer of Discontent.” Wearing sheer Fendi tights, under spanx, Reinhart shows off a pair of red snakeskin thigh-high boots while posing on a bed in a large button-up knit sweater.

 

The “Riverdale” star, wore all clothing and accessories by Fendi for the shoot. Other outfits included a red sheer ruffle maxi dress, a white eyelet dress paired with black heeled loafers and high-waisted mustard trousers paired with gingham blue platform heels.

Behind the scenes footage from the photo shoot was released revealing Reinhart’s moody, but at times playful spirit as she lounges in Fendi outfits alongside her dog.

In the exclusive interview, Reinhart details everything from her personal battles with anxiety to her public coming out.

Previously, the actress has been spotted at red carpet premieres with her long-time boyfriend Cole Sprouse. Reinhart often opts for pale fairytale gowns with lace patterns while Sprouse sticks to his classic black ensembles with sleek black suits and black leather boots.

To shop Reinhart’s cover look, visit Fendi.com or view the products below. The snakeskin boots are out of season but you can find similar styles below.

Fendi shoes
Fendi Gray check fabric Promenade loafers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fendi

To Buy: Fendi Gray Check Fabric Promenade Loafers, $1,050

 

Fendi boots
Fendi Pink Fabric Boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fendi

To Buy: Fendi Pink Fabric Boots, $1,190

Fendi red boots
Fendi Glossy Red Neoprene Boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fendi

To Buy: Fendi Glossy Red Neoprene Boots

