Lil Nas X Wears a Neon Versace Look & More Men in Pink at the 2020 Grammy Awards

Pink is a major colorway for spring ’20 — and guys got in on the trend at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

At the Staples Center in Los Angeles tonight, male stars stepped out in Instagram-ready outfits in the bold colorway, offering a fun, Gen Z-friendly departure from the understated tuxedos that typically reign the red carpet.

Lil Nas X brought his typical Western flair meets streetwear style to the carpet in a custom Versace ensemble. The “Old Town Road” hit maker wore a shockingly pink look complete with a cowboy hat and cowboy boots. The outfit had gold hardware for extra flash.

The star also wore a John Hardy ring.

Tyler, the Creator went bold in ballet pink. The rapper wore a campy ensemble, choosing a bellhop-inspired suit with gold buttons and a red stripe. White lace-up shoes accented the ensemble, along with gloves and a hat, but the ultimate coup de grace was Tyler’s open, clothing-filled suitcase, which he carried with him on the carpet.

Elsewhere, Shawn Mendes wore a Louis Vuitton outfit in a raspberry colorway. Shiny black shoes with a subtle square toe completed the pop star’s look.

Meanwhile, Chris Brown wore a pink and yellow striped sweater with black pants and cream-colored lace-up shoes. The singer was joined on the carpet by daughter Royalty.

