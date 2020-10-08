Did Jimmy Choo Help Design the Perfect Timberland Boots? Lil’ Kim Thinks So

“These are definitely my No.1 favorite Timbs,” Lil’ Kim posted on Instagram on Wednesday. The rapper gushed over the recent collaboration between Jimmy Choo and Timberland.

OMMMGG 😍

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀#tanyagolesic!!!!! I loovveeee these!!! Hands down one of my favorite pair of @Timberland x @jimmychoo shoes💎Thank you Tanya and Jimmy Choo!!! ❤️💖💛 pic.twitter.com/HAsk9vwxoS — Lil' Kim (@LilKim) October 7, 2020

Lil’ Kim went through the unboxing of the boots for her followers to see, which featured the now-sold out $5,500 crystal-embellished 6-Inch Timberlands. She thanked Jimmy Choo president Tanya Golesic repeatedly in the video.

Being from New York, Lil’ Kim knows a thing or two about Timberland boots. “I remember when you rocked the pink timbs back in the day,” actress Taraji P. Henson commented on the post. “Had us in the hood going nuts!!!!! I spray painted mine. Then they actually released the pink joints.”

This edition offer Timberland’s signature silhouette and Jimmy Choo’s luxury glamour, thanks to the golden mix shimmer suede detailing and the all-over Swarovski hotfix crystals. This style is part of the limited-edition collection, which also features another six-inch premium wheat boot, including one with a Swarovski Crystal collar and another with Jimmy Choo’s logo seen in gold glitter on its collar. In addition, there is a black 6-Inch boot also made with a gunmetal glitter.

Watch on FN

Jimmy Choo x Timberland all-over Swarovski boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

Lady Gaga is a fan of the blinged out boot. She paired the shoe with a sold-out black crop top from Calé, nude sweat pants and a $2,400 Chanel bag. Lady Gaga topped off her look with a pair of studded Moschino sunglasses and Jennifer Fisher hoops, which she showed off in an Instagram post last month.

Another celebrity who can’t get enough of the collaboration is Jennifer Lopez. The singer had early access to the Timberlands, too. She’s been seen wearing the Jimmy Choo x Timberland six-inch wheat boots with the Swarovski collar as early as February when she was spotted in the pair for Super Bowl Sunday. Lopez was also spotted in September wearing the crystal-adorned boots, which she paired with a sweatsuit on the way to the airport.

Jimmy Choo x Timberland 6-Inch Crystal boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ssense

To make the collab more sustainable, Timberland announced that it would plant a tree for every pair of Jimmy Choo x Timberland boots created. Last year, Timberland made a pledge to plant 50 million trees over the next five years.