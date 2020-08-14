Lewis Hamilton Looks Race-Ready in Trendy, Tie-Dye Sweat Shorts and Puma Sneakers

It’s almost race time for Lewis Hamilton. The FIA Formula One champion is in Barcelona, Spain, ahead of Sunday’s 2020 Spanish Grand Prix, and he hit the track for a practice run on Friday.

He was wearing comfy attire, which included Puma sneakers, sweat shorts and a t-shirt. Hamilton, who races for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, opted for a Mercedes cap as well.

Hamilton stayed on trend, opting for a pair of sold-out tie-dyed shorts by Stanley Mouse. His kicks, however, are available and on sale.

Lewis Hamilton sports Puma sneakers and sweat shorts in Barcelona, Spain. CREDIT: Splash

Spotted in Puma’s Fast Rider sneakers, Hamilton paired the retro shoes with hi-rise socks. The Pumas, which orginally retailed for $100 are now available for $60, and feature multiple colorways and materials as seen in its textile upper with suede and leather overlays.

Hamilton became a Puma ambassador in 2017. In addition, Puma Motorsport and Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team have been partners since 2012, creating collaborations as well as supplying the team with high performance engineered racewear, gloves and boots.

Watch on FN

CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

To Buy: Puma Style Rider, Was: $100, Now: $60.

In July, Hamilton won the Styrian Grand Prix in Austria where he made a powerful statement for the Black Lives Matter Movement. There, Hamilton and 19 other Formula One drivers today wore black T-shirts with the phrases “Black Lives Matter” or “End Racism” on them. Hamilton, the only Black driver in Formula One, also had the “Black Lives Matter” logo on his racing helmet.

“We stand together ✊🏾 the team today took the knee which was just amazing to see that together we can learn and be open minded of what’s going on in the world,” Hamilton posted to his Twitter account alongside a photo of himself on the podium with his fist raised after the win.

Outside of racing, Hamilton has made a name for himself in the fashion world with multiple collaborations and an impressive sense of style. In 2018, he was appointed as a Tommy Hilfiger brand ambassador and has collaborated with the designer on numerous collections.

Most recently, the race-car driver presented his three-way collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger and singer H.E.R. during London Fashion Week in February. For his fourth collab with the brand, Hamilton wanted to focus on sustainability.

“I went vegan three years ago and it’s also about understanding the effect that the fashion industry can have on the world,” he told FN at the time. I’d like us to be one of the leaders along with people like Stella McCartney who I’m massively inspired by to really set the tone and push for that so the other big brands will follow.”