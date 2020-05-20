Swae Lee, Lily Aldridge and More Are Hosting Levi’s 501 Day Live on Instagram

Levi’s is continuing its run of virtual events Wednesday by hosting its 501 Day live on the Levi’s Instagram account — and it’s pulling together a roster of stars as high profile as those usually spotted at the brand’s IRL events.

The denim company kicked off the annual celebration by airing a documentary of its iconic jeans style this morning. At 2 pm PST, model Lily Aldridge will host a DIY segment.

Later on, starting at 5:01 pm PST (a wink to the name; that’s 8:01 EST), the band Haim will go live with a performance (here’s hoping they bring some of their buzzy, social-distancing-friendly dance moves from their new song “I Know Alone” to the segment).

The evening will continue with a Q&A with music artist Swae Lee followed by a live performance segment by the fashion-forward star. Other live performances throughout the day include Ari Lennox, G Flip, Raja Kumari and Se So Neon.

Festivals like SXSW and Coachella are some of the big annual events that Levi’s relies on to interact with its customers, hosting brunches and DIY sessions. With those events canceled, the San Francisco-based brand has turned to a string of virtual live events during the pandemic, including its 5:01 Live event, an Instagram Live segment airing at 5:01 every day to support artists. Past guests have included Vic Mensa and Questlove.

Levi’s also recently debuted its new campaign featuring Hailey Bieber and Jaden Smith, which was initially intended to have a music festival focus for the upcoming season. Levi’s hosted a live with both Bieber and Smith on April 28 to kick off the campaign.

Jaden Smith and Hailey Bieber in the new Levi’s campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Levi's

The brand has recently been tip-toeing into the footwear space, having collaborated with New Balance on a denim-accented sneaker in March.