Lena Dunham Just Made Her Runway Debut At London Fashion Week

For the first day of London Fashion Week, Lena Dunham made her catwalk debut at the 16Arlington show, wearing the brand’s fall ’20 collection. On the runway, the “Girls” star wore a black A-line dress with gold jacquard lamé detailing. On top, the dress features a leather-look detail, which lies across the collarbone and up towards the neck, continuing onto the right shoulder with a knot detailing across the front. The skirt of the dress features a ruffled hemline with red piping detail and hit right above the knee. The ensemble is paired with black tights and layered, chunky, silver necklaces.

Lena Dunham makes her runway debut for 16Arlington at LFW , Feb. 14. CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

As for footwear, Dunham was styled in a pair of timeless black Mary Jane heeled shoes. They appear to made out of patent leather and feature a thin strap across the ankle.

From previous red carpet appearances, we know that Dunham has been a long time fan and avid wearer of 16Arlington. In July 2019, the actress wore an attention-grabbing orange sequin gown with a bright pink feather trim for the “Once A Upon A Time…in Hollywood” London premiere. She finished the look with a pair of Jimmy Choo sandals. Along with her runway look earlier today, Dunham frequently opts for classic Mary-Jane inspired heels, balancing out her more statement ensembles.

Lena Dunham wearing 16Arlington to the “Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood” premiere, July 2019. CREDIT: Richard Young/Shutterstock

With the collection’s cohesive black leather-look and sequin detailing, Dunham and her glamorous ensemble surely shined and took center stage for her Fashion Week premiere. As a refreshing moment on the catwalk, this runway debut provides a bright outlook for the season ahead.