Lea Michele Is a Barefoot Beauty As She Announces Pregnancy In a Blue Floral Dress

After weeks of rumors and speculations, Lea Michele announced her pregnancy today on Instagram.

Michele took to social media to share the news that she is expecting her first child with husband and fashion executive Zandy Reich. (The couple wed in March 2019.) In the post, the former “Glee” star hugged her blossoming baby bump, posing barefoot outside in a blue floral, ruffled ankle-length dress. Maternity line Humansolo offers a similar, affordable dress for just $33.

The 33-year-old mom-to-be simply captioned the post: “So grateful.”

Though she posted just hours ago, the celebrations are already pouring in. The picture garnered comments from Michele’s former co-stars Naya Rivera and Becca Tobin along with Emma Roberts, Nikki Reed, Marren Morris, Jessie James Decker, Ashley Tisdale and Jamie Lynn Sigler, among others.

Designer Christian Siriano congratulated the actress as well on Twitter, reposting her bridal gown with the caption: “A little #weekend glamour celebrating my beautiful friend @LeaMichele! She is expecting and I couldn’t be happier for her. Send her congratulations today!”

A little #weekend glamour celebrating my beautiful friend @LeaMichele! She is expecting and I couldn’t be happier for her. Send her congratulations today! 👶 🍼 pic.twitter.com/1TxOaHmw18 — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) May 2, 2020

While Michele was barefoot for the announcement, the actress typically go for casual, relaxed sandals from brands like Joie and Tkees with her off-duty looks. For red carpet styles, her selection includes looks from tall Stuart Weitzman sandals, nude Brian Atmore heels and Salvatore Ferragamo pointed-toe pumps. Beyond just her own footwear collection, Michele also serves as a brand ambassador for L’Oreal Paris and Candie’s.

