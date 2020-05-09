Lea Michele Masters Relaxed Maternity Style in PJs + Celestial Slippers

Lea Michele may have just announced her pregnancy a week ago, but she already is mastering the art of maternity style.

The mom-to-be shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories this morning modeling a pink pajama set from maternity brand Hatch. Michele’s organic cotton set retails at HatchCollection.com for $168.

She continued the comfy at-home ensemble down to her fuzzy slippers; the Soludos Celestial Cozy slippers highlight a gold star and moon design on one shoe with a sequined eye on the other foot. Made with suede uppers and faux fur lining, these loungey shoes sell for $75 on the brand’s website.

Lea Michelle poes in Hatch Gal pajamas and Soludos slippers, May 9. CREDIT: Courtesy of Lea Michele/Instagram

A closer look at Lea Michele’s Soludos slippers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Lea Michele/Instagram

Michele took to social media to share the news on May 2 that she is expecting her first child with husband and fashion executive Zandy Reich. (The couple wed in March 2019.) In the post, the former “Glee” star hugged her blossoming baby bump, posing barefoot outside in a $328 blue floral, ruffled ankle-length dress also from Hatch.

Though the “Scream Queens” actress chose slippers today, the actress typically goes for casual, relaxed sandals from brands like Joie and Tkees with her off-duty looks. For red carpet styles, her selection includes looks from tall Stuart Weitzman sandals, nude Brian Atmore heels and Salvatore Ferragamo pointed-toe pumps. Beyond just her own footwear collection, Michele also serves as a brand ambassador for L’Oreal Paris and Candie’s.

