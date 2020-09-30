Lea Michele Matches From Head to Toe in Comfy APL Sneakers for Walk With Her Baby

Lea Michele out and about with son Leo Ever Reich, Sept. 29, 2020.

New mom Lea Michele put on her go-to APL sneakers for a walk around sunny Santa Monica, Calif., yesterday with husband Zandy Reich and son Ever Leo in tow.

The “Glee” star wore spandex bicycle shorts and a lightweight white T-shirt with a cutout in the back revealing her matching black sports bra. She topped her off-duty look with a pair of black APL Women’s TechLoom Pro sneakers.

Lea Michele out and about with son Leo Ever Reich, Sept. 30, 2020.

Michele was also spotted wearing the classic APL running shoe when she was still pregnant with her son last month. The comfortable running shoe has a patented one-piece woven upper that is breathable and chic. The $140 sneaker is packed with comfort, too, thanks to the Propelium midsole/outsole.



To buy: APL Women’s TechLoom Pro sneaker, $140; Athleticpropulsionlabs.com.

Michele, who announced her pregnancy in May on Instagram, has been sticking to comfy athleisurewear as of late, opting for leggings and workout tops. On her feet, Michele loves to wear sneakers. In addition to wearing the APL TechLoom Pro Sneaker, Michele also loves Allbirds’ Dasher running sneaker. Her husband, Zandy, also owns a pair too.

Lea Michele and husband Zandy Reich out in Los Angeles, May 4.

The couple flaunted the brand’s sustainable running sneaker that released last April on Instagram. Allbirds’ Dasher sneaker is made with uppers from eucalyptus trees, midsoles sourced from sugarcane and castor bean insoles. The shoe also features the brand’s signature merino wool and bio-nylon eyelets.



To buy: Allbirds Women’s Tree Dashers, $125; Allbirds.com.

When she’s not on walks, the “Scream Queens” actress also loves a good pair of slippers. Last May, she took to Instagram to share with her fans a photo of her latest stay-at-home look featuring the Soludos Celestial Cozy Slipper.

The faux fur slipper boasts several five-star reviews on the retailers’ site and features a fun cosmic embroidered graphic on the upper so you can lounge in style.



To buy: Soludos Celestial Cozy Slipper, $75; Soludos.com.