Lea Michele Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Smooth Leggings + New Allbirds Runners

Lea Michele and husband Zandy Reich are the latest stars to test out Allbirds’ all-new sustainable running shoe.

While clad in the Allbirds Dasher sneakers, the married couple posed in face masks in sunny Los Angeles yesterday for Michele’s Instagram Story. The “Glee” actress, who is expecting her first child with Reich, flattered her growing baby bump in a tight white tank and smooth black leggings as her husband kept it cool in shorts and a T-shirt.

Lea Michele and husband Zandy Reich out in Los Angeles, May 4. CREDIT: Courtesy of Lea Michele/Instagram

The duo both chose the $125 sustainable runners for their morning walk with Michele in the slate gray Thunder colorway and Reich in the cool blue Geyser iteration.

The Dasher debuted on April 28 and features breathable uppers formed from eucalyptus trees, carbon-negative green foam midsoles sourced from sugarcane and merino wool heel counters for comfortability. Topped off with natural rubber traction pads, castor bean insoles and bio-nylon eyelets, this flexible running shoe is one of the more eco-friendly options on the market.

“Running shoes are almost always made from oil-based plastics because there’s a prevailing belief that natural materials can’t perform in the same way synthetics can,” an Allbirds spokesperson told FN via email. “We wanted to prove that you can make a competitive performance shoe by harnessing the incredible properties inherent in nature.”

Allbirds Dasher “Geyser.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Allbirds

After weeks of speculations, Lea Michele announced her pregnancy on May 2 on Instagram. In the post simply captioned, “So grateful,” the 33-year-old mom-to-be hugged her baby bump, posing barefoot outside in a blue floral, ruffled ankle-length dress.

In addition to her all-new sneakers, Michele typically goes for casual, relaxed sandals from brands like Joie and Tkees with her off-duty looks. For red carpet styles, her selection includes looks from tall Stuart Weitzman sandals, nude Brian Atwood heels and Salvatore Ferragamo pointed-toe pumps. Beyond just her own footwear collection, she also serves as a brand ambassador for L’Oreal Paris and Candie’s.

