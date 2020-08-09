Pregnant Lea Michele Wears the Comfiest APL Sneakers For a Walk With Her Husband

A pregnant Lea Michele was spotted looking comfy in her stylish athletic wear as she took a walk with her husband, fashion executive Zandy Reich in Santa Monica, Calif. yesterday. The former “Glee” star wore a fitted blue tank top, black yoga pants and a black face mask paired with APL sneakers.

Lea Michele steps out for a walk in APL sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA The actress completed her look with a classic pair of black sunglasses and layered silver necklaces.

Michele announced her pregnancy back in early May with a beautiful barefoot shot of her in a blue floral dress on Instagram. The “Scream Queens” star hugged her blossoming baby bump, posing barefoot outside in a $328 blue floral, ruffled ankle-length dress also from Hatch.

According to her recent Instagram posts, Michele’s summer seems to be filled with long walks in nature, picking lemons from her backyard and dedicating space to reflecting on ongoing racial injustices within our society.

As a brand ambassador for L’Oreal Paris and Candie’s, the 33-year-old actress has impeccable taste in style wearing pieces from Jimmy Choo to Alexandre Birman.

In contrast to her athleisure wear for her walk yesterday, Michele usually wears casual relaxed sandals from brands like Joie and Tkees. When she dresses up for the red carpet, Michele opts for dressier shoes like tall Stuart Weitzman sandals, nude Brian Atmore heels and Salvatore Ferragamo pointed-toe pumps.

Take a look at a few of Michele’s past red-carpet shoe moments here.

If you want to step up your athletic wardrobe, shop Michele’s comfy-chic look below.

